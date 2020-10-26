BTN interview: Alexandra Vila, global senior manager, brand strategy and communications, LATAM

South American carrier LATAM has been honoured as the best in the region by voters at the World Travel Awards, here we find out how valuable the title is from global senior manager of brand strategy and communications, Alexandra Vila

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations – LATAM has been recognised as South America’s Leading Airline Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards - how does it feel to have won?

Alexandra Vila: In what probably seems to be one of the hardest times for the entire airline industry, such recognition motivates us to continue striving to be the best option to connect Latin America with the world.

As the world has progressively started to reopen borders, we have been focused on helping travellers feel safe to fly again - and to know that our passengers value that commitment is the best recognition for us.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as the World Travel Awards for airlines such as LATAM when it comes to promoting the brand to consumers?

AV: This type of award is a great motivation to continue improving our passengers’ travel experience every day.

Today we are focused on our customers´ needs for greater safety and flexibility when they decide to fly, by reinforcing our safety protocols that include, for example, the use of a mask during the flight, having a ventilation system (HEPA filter) that cleans the air of bacteria by 99.9 per cent.

We also offer travel flexibility, so they can decide to travel with peace of mind.

But this award also reflects our passion and concern, where our passengers are the focus in everything we do.

We want to be the airline that connects Latin America with the world and every day we give the best of us to achieve that goal.

BTN: Can you describe the mood in South American aviation in late 2020 – are we looking for a recovery as we head into next year?

AV: It has been a complex year and according to industry estimates to return to pre-pandemic operating levels will still take a long time.

At the beginning of Covid-19, we reached a point where we only operated five per cent.

Since then, we have gradually reactivated routes and frequencies and hope to maintain this increase, during hard times our commitment is even stronger.

We keep flying with passion, in spite of everything.

BTN: How will the new LATAM relationship with Delta Air Lines help both carriers meet the needs of passengers moving forward?

AV: Although the industry scenario has changed globally, the alliance between Delta and LATAM is a long-term agreement and has advanced allowing passengers to improve connectivity through complementary destination networks.

This way, both Delta and LATAM passengers will enjoy access to an even wider selection of destinations around the world and smoother travel experiences.

More than ever this alliance supports our passengers to move forward with one the most powerful loyalty programs in the region and also the connection of the region with USA.

More Information

LATAM Airlines Group is the leading airline group in Latin America with one of the largest route networks in the world, offering services to 145 destinations in 26 countries, including six domestic markets in Latin America – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – in addition to international operations in Latin America, Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Oceania, Africa and Asia.

Find out more on the official website.