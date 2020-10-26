Breaking Travel News interview: Andreas Scheck, vice president, sales, LATAM

Voters at the World Travel Awards have honoured LATAM with a number of top titles – here we find out how it feels to have won from vice president of sales, Andreas Scheck

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations – LATAM has been recognised as South America’s Leading Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards - how does it feel to have won?

Andreas Scheck: This is an award given by passengers, therefore, having been recognised by them gives us great satisfaction and it inspires us to continue looking for innovative ways to fulfil our customers’ needs and improve their travel experience.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as the World Travel Awards for airlines such as LATAM when it comes to promoting the brand to consumers?

AS: We have focused on understanding the new needs of the Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 customer – focusing on how much travellers value safety in their journey, flexibility in the purchase decision process and connectivity across the network.

This recognition motivates us to keep improving every day.

We have never stopped flying during the pandemic, despite the multiple restrictions imposed by the authorities worldwide.

More than 33,000 people returned home within the region thanks to the special flights we carried out, despite the limitations of the pandemic.

BTN: Can you describe the mood in South American aviation in late 2020 – are we looking for a recovery as we head into next year?

AS: As IATA announced, we expect the industry to recover pre pandemic demand by 2024, at a much slower pace than what the industry projected.

But we are optimistic: LATAM Group is ready to fly when our customers are by implementing the highest safety standards, offering passenger peace of mind when they purchase their tickets through commercial flexibility and servicing, to date, 106 destinations around the world.

Our mood is of service: we will be ready when you decide to fly.

BTN: How will the new LATAM relationship with Delta Air Lines help both carriers meet the needs of passengers moving forward?

AS: Our long-term alliance with Delta is focused to allow our passengers to access more connectivity with our complimentary destination networks.

This alliance will offer our clients a better travel experience between Latin America and the USA.

More Information

LATAM Airlines Group is the leading airline group in Latin America with one of the largest route networks in the world, offering services to 145 destinations in 26 countries, including six domestic markets in Latin America – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – in addition to international operations in Latin America, Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Oceania, Africa and Asia.

Find out more on the official website.