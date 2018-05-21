Breaking Travel News investigates: TUI unveils post Covid-19 hotel

TUI has introduced a ten-point plan with a set of measures and standards to reopen its’ hotels.

The measures will enable guests to enjoy their holidays in the knowledge that the highest hygiene standards in relation to Covid-19 have been put in place.

In addition to organisation, capacity planning and hygiene measures, the plan also includes intensive training of local staff.

The new standards will not only be implemented in the group’s own hotel brands such as TUI Blue, Robinson and TUI Magic Life, but will also be made available to the group’s joint venture and hotel partners.

It is part of a more comprehensive package of measures that covers all of the tour operator’s service components, from retail , flights and transfers to hotel stays, local excursions and cruises.

“Customer surveys clearly indicate that safety and hygiene will be of paramount importance for holidaymakers after the lockdown” explained Sebastian Ebel, the member of the TUI executive board responsible for holiday experiences.

“With our Group-wide, integrated health and safety management system, we can ensure that our hotels meet guests’ high expectations and offer the best possible protection against infections during these unusual times.

“We are laying the foundations for an agile and safe return to business so we can be ready to offer our unique holiday experiences again as soon as possible.”

The plan is split into three areas, the first being hotel organisation.

Online check-in will become standards, with holidaymakers able to make the process contactless at many hotels by checking in via the website or their smartphones.

In order to ensure social distance in public areas such as in the restaurants, corridors or gyms, all employees are required to keep a distance of 1.5 to two metres between them and the guests.

For example, tables in restaurants will only be cleaned when guests have vacated them.

Staff will work together in fixed teams in order to reconstruct possible infection chains.

As part of capacity adjustment plans, restaurants will limit the number of guests, while tables will also be set up at a minimum distance of 1.5 metres apart.

In order to provide sufficient space for all guests, the opening hours of restaurants and other hotel facilities will be extended.

Only events, sports and entertainments involving a small number of participants and without close contact will be made available.

Golf or tennis, for example, can take place, but football tournaments cannot. The spa offer will be adapted, and childcare will be organised according to new standards in line with the requirements of the destinations and guests’ countries of origin.

Finally, hygiene and disinfection will play a large role.

The number of disinfectant dispensers will be significantly increased so that guests and employees can disinfect their hands at all important contact points.

For example, all locations where food and drink are offered, sports facilities and in the lobby area.

Extensive new cleaning practices will be put in place to provide the best possible protection against potential Covid-19 viruses.

All rooms will be thoroughly deep cleaned before the arrival of guests and the same intensely robust cleaning protocols will be applied during every guest change over.

The most frequently used areas, such as bathrooms, and most used devices and appliances like TV remote controls will receive particular attention.

Self-service offers such as buffets will be reduced to a minimum.

Wherever possible, food and beverages will be served to guests by staff wearing protective masks.

TUI will train all employees in its own hotels.

The first training documents will be made available this week.

These measures will be in addition to the statutory regulations of the respective destinations.

In order to ensure an equally high level of safety in partner hotels not operated by TUI, the group has also launched a comprehensive training and inspection programme in cooperation with the leading hygiene and safety consultancy Cristal International Standards.

This includes training materials, webinars, checklists and customer information and will be made available to the joint venture partners and hotel operators imminently.

“With this set of measures, we are creating the framework required to ensure we can offer our guests enjoyable and safe holiday experiences as soon travel restrictions are lifted.

“TUI can be relied upon to continue working hard, in close partnership with tourist destinations around the world, towards the gradual opening up of global tourism,” concluded Ebel.

More Information

TUI Group is a leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Germany, with more information on the official website.