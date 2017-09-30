Breaking Travel News interview: João Carlos Pó Jorge, managing director, LAM - Mozambique Airlines

Voters at the World Travel Awards have honoured LAM – Mozambique Airlines with a prestigious trophy, with Breaking Travel News here chatting to managing director, João Carlos Pó Jorge, to find out more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations – LAM - Mozambique Airlines has been recognised as offering Africa’s Leading In-flight Magazine by voters at the World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

João Carlos Pó Jorge: It is rewarding.

It is a testimony to our continuous effort to improve the travel experience of its customers.

The award motivates LAM - Mozambique Airlines to do more, and further improve the quality and content of the publication.

BTN: Can you tell me a little about the publication, Iindico, what makes it so special?

JCPJ: Indico encompasses a wide variety subjects that are of interest to our customers from different walks of life.

Indico acquaints the traveller with places, cultures, gastronomy, nature, flora and fauna…etc.

It also takes the customer into the arts and literary world while at the same time introducing and thereby encouraging celebrated, young and upcoming musicians, artists and writers.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as the World Travel Awards in promoting the airline to a global aviation community?

JCPJ: They’re very useful and instrumental.

They give the global aviation community an invaluable insight of the national carrier and the people, places, history, cultures, works of art and literature…etc. it represents.

It also educates the travelling public about the airline.

BTN: What do we have to look forward to from Mozambique Airlines next year? What plans do you have to ensure you win again in 2021?

JCPJ: LAM will continue on improving the quality and content of Indico.

An assortment of exciting and educating articles covering various subjects of interest to our customers will be published.

We will endeavour to maintain the momentum and progress eve further based on the feedback of our customers.

