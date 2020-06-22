Boat rental Fort Lauderdale- A unique way to discover the area

As international travel is limited this summer, exploring closer to home is on the cards for many. Therefore this is the perfect opportunity to discover beautiful cities stateside. One such city is Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area on Florida’s southeastern coast. Many people frequently overlook Fort Lauderdale as a vacation destination or simply consider it to be a cruise ship port when in reality it has so much to offer. Many refer to Fort Lauderdale as the “Venice of America” because of its expanse of waterways and canals. Therefore why not consider a boat rental in Fort Lauderdale as a great way to explore this great city in a unique way.

Why Boat Rental in Fort Lauderdale is a must

One of the main reasons a boat rental in Fort Lauderdale is a must is because of the numerous full-service marinas and waterways to navigate. With year-round sunshine and some of the best fishing opportunities in the world, hiring a boat can really make your vacation one to remember.

From sailboats to luxury yachts and many options in between. Whether you want a couple of hours out on the water or a week-long vacation, with different sizes and onboard facilities available, there is something for everyone and every budget.

Many rental companies also offer boats with a captain. This is a great option if your boat handling skills are not up to par or you don’t have a boat license. Or because you simply want to sit back and relax while someone else takes the helm.

Reasons To Visit Fort Lauderdale

If you have never considered Fort Lauderdale as a vacation destination before and wonder what the appeal is, here are just a few reasons to visit Fort Lauderdale.

The Beaches

With a coastline of 23 miles of sandy shoreline, no visit to Fort Lauderdale is complete without a visit to the beach. However, deciding which one to spend your time can be quite a tough decision. This is because there are so many to choose from, each offering visitors something different.

Some great options include Hollywood Beach which has a famous 2.5-mile “Broadwalk”, lively Fort Lauderdale Beach with numerous waterfront hotels and restaurants and Dania Beach which is considered to be a hidden gem allowing you a beach day/vacation away from the large crowds the more popular beaches attract.

The Craft Beer

Fort Lauderdale has a rapidly growing craft beer scene and beer culture is booming throughout the area. Therefore if you enjoy trying craft beers and visiting breweries and taprooms, Fort Lauderdale has some great options. You will not have to look too hard for craft beer pub or patio, downtown, or by the water.

With a 1,500 square foot tasting room and 30 draft beers, LauderAle is a great brewery to visit if you are new to exploring Fort Lauderdale’s craft beer scene. Other breweries include Invasive Species Brewing which was established in 2017 together with Funky Buddha Brewery, owned by Constellation Brands the largest craft brewer in Florida.

The Shopping

If indulging in retail therapy is your thing, Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area is a great vacation choice. From high-end boutiques to outlet malls and even flea markets, there are options for every taste and budget. There are numerous shopping tours for groups together with shuttle buses from beach resorts. Great solutions if you do not have access to your own transport.

If you would like to explore independently Sawgrass Mills, the world’s largest discount mall is a great place to head to pick up some bargains. If you are looking for independent boutiques then Las Olas Boulevard known locally as “style mile”, is the place to be. However, if high street stores are your thing, the 1,000,000 sq ft Westfield Broward in Plantation should be high on your list of places to visit.

The Watersports

With such an impressive shoreline, it’s no wonder people flock to Fort Lauderdale because of the watersports on offer. Located just north of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is known as the ‘Wreck Capital’ of Florida. It has some of the warmest and clearest waters. It is a popular spot for both snorkelers and scuba divers. If you want to see the wrecks together with the sea life that reside there but want to keep dry, there are a number of glass-bottom boats that operate along the coastline

Other watersports include stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), flyboarding, wakeboarding and surfing. There are a number of watersports schools in the area. This means even if you are a novice you can still try a new watersport with an instructor or guide

Location

If a boat rental in Fort Lauderdale is an option for you, you are perfectly placed to explore further afield. With Miami and the Florida Keys being a short ride away, you can easily whizz up and down the coast. This allows you to check out what other cities in Florida have to offer. The Bahamas is only 50 nautical miles away from Fort Lauderdale. This means you could take a multi-destination vacation or simply take a day trip during your Fort Lauderdale vacation.