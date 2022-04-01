Best tips for an awesome Atlanta holiday

As the center for entertainment in the South, Atlanta, GA is filled of amazing culinary scene, festive nightlife, various attractions, and diverse and thriving cultural scene, and southern hospitality.

Find the perfect romantic hotel in Atlanta GA, so you can really enjoy every moment of your weekend getaway or vacation in one of the most vibrant cities in USA.

Best Boutique Hotels in Atlanta for a perfect holiday

The Burgess Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham



This boutique hotel in Atlanta offers an outdoor pool, a full-service Mediterranean restaurant and craft cocktail bar Mr. B. The Burgess Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham is 6.8 mi from Georgia Aquarium.

Each guest room comes with a free Wi fi, a cable TV, microwave, refrigerator, and coffee machine.

Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Aquarium, The World of Coca Cola and Fernbank Museum of Natural History are among nearby attractions.

Hotel Midtown Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton



Located in Midtown Atlanta, this stylish boutique hotel features a seasonal outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, an on-site restaurant, a well-equipped business center, luxury spa, massage services, and many more.

The guest rooms at the Hotel Midtown Atlanta boast luxury pillow-top mattresses, such as large flat screen TV, laptop safe, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the city skyline, and Piedmont Park.

This hip 4-star rated hotel also provide concierge service to help you arrange everything from dinner reservations to tours.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

One of the best boutique hotels in downtown Atlanta, Hyatt Regency is situated 500 meters from Marta Civic center station, martin Luther king Jr., and the Georgia Aquarium.

This Atlanta boutique hotel features 3 on-site eateries including a rotating restaurant, Polaris, a lounge, a seasonal outdoor pool, as well as a concierge service, a 24-hour fitness center, and a business center.

Every Hyatt Regency room comes with a flat-screen cable TV, free wi-fi, and an iPod docking station.

Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites

Located in the Atlanta Perimeter Center’s business district, this all-suite hotel features a seasonal outdoor pool, a modern fitness centre, and an on site restaurant.

Every room filled with a balcony and a sofa bed, a minibar, a microwave, and a refrigerator, and select ones an en suite hot tub.

A perfect hotel for a romantic getaway with a private hot tub in Atlanta.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Atlanta Downtown

Fairfield Inn & Suites is centrally located in the heart of the city and offers a daily continental breakfast.

It features a fitness centre, a luxury spa and wellness center, and an on-site mini-market. Select suites include a hot tub, among other modern amenities.

Complimentary shuttle within a certain radius is available from 7 am to 11 pm.

Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel

This boutique hotel features a state-of-the-art fitness centre and an on-site restaurant.

A seasonal rooftop bar offers evening cocktails and other drinks, and a beautiful city skyline. There is also a terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

All rooms in this pet-friendly boutique hotel are warmly decorated with carpeted floors. Select suites include a jetted tub and/or Atlanta skyline.

Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Midtown

Hilton Garden Inn features an outdoor pool, an on-site fitness center, as well as a business center, and meeting facilities. A launderette is also available along with a gift shop.

Select suites at this Midtown Atlanta hotel include a romantic spa tub in the room.

If you’re celebrating an anniversary or are going on your honeymoon, we would recommend the romantic bridal suite.

Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Atlanta

Situated in the heart of Atlanta downtown, walking distance from the Atlanta history center and nearby attractions, like Mercedes Benz Stadium and Sky View, this boutique hotel offers very romantic accommodation.

Guests at this historic inn can enjoy gourmet dining at one of 3 on-site restaurants and have a chance to stay in select suites with whirlpools.

The hotel also boasts both indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, as well as spacious meeting and banquet facilities.

Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites Airport South

Guests at the Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites can relax in the sun loungers by the outdoor pool or work out in the fitness centre.

This upscale hotel provides a 24-hours reception and concierge service. A full American breakfast is served every morning, and a free airport shuttle is available.

Select rooms feature a luxury spa bath, among other amenities for a romantic getaway with a Jacuzzi in room.

Drury Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport

Next on our list of boutique hotels with hot tubs in rooms can be found adjacent to Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This Georgia hotel features an indoor pool, and a hot tub.

Other commodities also include an on-site fitness centre and laundry facilities.

A daily hot breakfast is served every morning on-site.

Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center

One of the hotels in Atlanta that is set in a prime location is Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel. Nearby attractions include Cobb Galleria, and Cobb Energy Centre, among others.

This 4-star hotel provides a 24-hour front desk and concierge service, a fitness center, a business center, an indoor heated pool, and many more.

All rooms are equipped with bed linens, towels, flat-screen cable TVs, and a private bathroom with a shower.

Loews Atlanta Hotel

Centrally located in downtown Atlanta, Loews Atlanta Hotel is surrounded by Piedmont Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia World Congress Center, High Museum of Art, among other nearby attractions.

This 4-star hotel features an on site restaurant, a modern fitness center, a full-service business center, a 24-hour front desk, and spacious guests rooms.

All spacious guest rooms provide enviable Midtown Atlanta city views from its floor-to-ceiling windows, a 37-inch flat-screen TV, a bathrobe, a coffee maker, and a minibar.

The Westin Buckhead Atlanta

Situated next to world-class shopping venues such as Lenox Square Mall, and Phipps Plaza, this boutique hotel occupies the perfect location in Atlanta Buckhead, near the Buckhead Marta station, for both leisure and business.

The Westin Buckhead Atlanta provides shuttle service within nearby attractions like the world’s largest aquarium, Georgia Aquarium; Atlanta History Center, and the newly opened Atlantic Station.

The Westin Buckethead is one of the boutique hotels in downtown Atlanta with the largest business center and venue space, making it ideal for your next meeting or special event.

The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta

If you’re looking for a modern hotel full of Southern hospitality, The Ritz-Carlton has them both.

This hotel restaurant takes pride in its AG restaurant serving Southern-inspired cuisine, and its Lobby Bar, offering live entertainment Tuesday through Saturday evenings at Lumen.

Every spacious room at Ritz Carlton is equipped with a feather bed, HD flat-screen TV, iPod docking station, free wifi, a minibar, and 24-hour in-room dining.

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Situated in Midtown Atlanta, this 5-star, pet-friendly hotel offers a full-service spa, modern health club, and an on-site restaurant.

Guests of the hotel can relax in the indoor saline pool, sauna, or steam room.

Each guest room includes cozy window seats, and select ones also a full marble bathroom that includes a deep soaking tub and a separate shower.

Perfect for a romantic weekend together!

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, an IHG Hotel

Ideally set in the Atlanta Buckhead neighborhood, this luxury hotel is surrounded by world-class shopping venues like Lenox Square Mall, a variety of dining and entertainment options.

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta boasts a heated saltwater outdoor pool, a hot tub, a full-service SPA InterContinental, an on site restaurant Bourbon bar & restaurant offering over 70 bourbons and pre-Prohibition-era cocktails.

Each guest room consists of a a 47-inch flat screen cable TV, a minibar, a bathroom with hairdryer, and room service.

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead

One of the best boutique hotels in Atlanta Buckhead is Grand Hyatt Atlanta.

This Atlanta Buckhead hotel features a seasonal outdoor pool, a 24- hour fitness center, a business center, an on site restaurant offering locally sourced ingredients, and a lounge.

Located in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, this north Atlanta Grand Hyatt is few minutes’ drive away from from Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza and 1.5 km from Buckhead Atlanta luxury shopping centre.

All rooms come with flat-screen TVs, iHome with docking stations, and marble baths as well as a coffee machine and refrigerator.

Glenn Hotel, Autograph Collection

Looking for boutique hotels in downtown Atlanta with a rooftop bar that provides amazing views of the city skyline, and a site restaurant? Glenn Hotel of the Marriott Autograph Collection is your best bet.

This downtown Atlanta hotel offers free access to the 24-hour gym, business center, and concierge service.

Each spacious rooms include a mini-bar, mini-refrigerator, a cable TV, and free Wi-Fi are standard in every guest room.

Embassy Suites Atlanta-Galleria

Walking distance from Cobb Energy Centre and Cobb Galleria district, this all-suite hotel features a rooftop pool, on-site restaurant, and lobby bar.

All rooms offer a microwave, small refrigerator, flat screen cable TV. Select suites includes a bathtub.

Guests can enjoy the fitness center, 24-hour reception desk, and free wifi access available at the property.

Home2 Suites By Hilton Atlanta Midtown

Set close to Georgia Institute of Technology, and Piedmont Park, this boutique hotel features a daily continental breakfast.

A flat-screen cable TV, small refrigerator, and microwave are included in all suites. A private bathroom with a granite counter and marble bathtub is also provided

A fitness center is available for guests who want to burn a few calories. A 24-hour business center with free Wi-Fi and an on-site notary are offered.

Ellis Hotel

Located a few miles away from Centennial Olympic Park, and Georgia Aquarium; Ellis Hotel blends elegant design and cozy Southern comforts in one of the most vibrant cities.

This pet-friendly hotel features a lobby bar, a 24-hour business center, and free wifi access throughout.

Its on-site restaurant, The Terrace, offers a light dinner menu and an outside balcony overlooking Peachtree street.

Hotel Clermont Atlanta, An Original by Oliver Hotels in Atlanta

This hotel in Atlanta offers comfortable guest rooms equipped with fridges, microwaves, coffee makers, and cable TVs.

And to make your experience more relaxing, this hotel features a king suite with an in-room hot tub, making it perfect for couples planning to visit Atlanta for their honeymoon.

Breakfast with delectable options is also served to get you ready for the day. Last but not least, this hotel also offers an indoor pool and exercise room.

The Georgian Terrace hotel

Located in one of the most iconic corners on Peachtree Street, The Georgian terrace features an on-site restaurant called The Livingston Restaurant and a bar serving a gourmet southern-inspired menu amid towering ceilings, sweeping marble staircase,

This chic boutique hotel set in the Midtown Atlanta district also offers a rooftop pool, and a fitness center with city views amid the marble and glass architecture.

Each room is composed of a 37-inch or 42-inch flat-screen TV, and large windows.



FAQ and Tips

- Which hotel in Atlanta has the biggest hot tub?

Hot tubs indeed promote relaxation and an intimate experience. Check out the Buckhead Brookhaven and the Historic Craftsman House. These accommodations have good ratings and feature spacious hot tubs

- Which hotel with a hot tub in Atlanta is the best for anniversaries?

When you celebrate your anniversary, select a hotel that promotes an intimate ambiance where you can also get to enjoy exciting amenities. One example is the Stonehurst Place Bed & Breakfast.

- Why cannot see the room with a hot tub?

In most cases, rooms that are already taken no longer appear on the website. When this happens, you can book a different hotel or accommodation or select a different date.