Best luxury casinos to travel to around the world

Casinos are often considered to be places of luxury and glamour. Visitors travel far and wide to these locations to enjoy not only the thrill of gambling, but also the venue’s beautiful decor and its buzzing lively atmosphere.

If you are hoping to play a game of poker or slots from the comfort of your sofa, then an Online Casino is the perfect place to find and play these games. However, for special occasions or travelling experiences, a luxury casino will provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Here are some of the most glamorous and well known casinos across the world:

Casino de Monte Carlo - Monte Carlo, Monaco

Casinos have been an integral part of Monaco’s history since the mid 1800s and the principality is still known as one of Europe’s gambling hotspots in the modern day. Tourists travel from all across the world to experience Monaco’s casino industry and at the heart of it all is the Casino de Monte Carlo.

Casino de Monte Carlo is not just a regular casino, it is a spectacular complex with a casino space spanning over 108,000 square feet. This complex was the vision of François Blanc, who had the aim of making Monte Carlo a world renowned destination for quality casino gaming.

Included in this space is a luxury hotel, event spaces, four bars, a world famous spa, squash courts and a golf course. Visitors are not short on dining options either with seven restaurants to choose from, one of which is a 3 Michelin star gourmet restaurant.

Inside the casino there are 56 table games and at least 140 slot machines. Admission is allowed for anyone aged 18 and above and the minimum betting value is €5.

One of the venue’s most iconic rooms is the Salle Médecin. Having appeared in the film Golden Eye starring Pierce Brosnan, this private room is a big hit with fans of the James Bond series.

Bellagio - Las Vegas, United States

Las Vegas, affectionately known as Sin City, is home to the world’s biggest and most impressive gambling scene. Opened in 1998, the Bellagio resort is one of the city’s biggest attractions and cost $1.6 billion to build.

There is more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space featuring a multitude of table gaming options, such as Blackjack, Craps, Mini-Baccarat, Roulette, European Roulette, Baccarat and a range of different poker variations. There are also 2,400 slot machines for guests to enjoy, alongside a 5,600 square foot sportsbook venue with 99 individual racing screens and 38 sports bar monitors.

While visitors may go to the Bellagio for the purpose of enjoying it’s casino options, most will also explore the venue’s other entertainment options. For example, there are five outdoor pools, four whirlpools and even two wedding chapels.

The Bellagio is also recognisable worldwide due to its majestic fountain display outside. At set times, the ballet of dancing fountains is choreographed to timed music and lights and reached up to 460 feet in height.

Hideaway at Royal Riverton - Cancun, Mexico

The Royal Riverton resort in Riviera Cancun is a sophisticated and lively tourist destination. This adults only resort is home to the Casino del Mar, a small but buzzing casino with a selection of slots, roulette and table games to choose from.

Hideaway also has leisure options including the Royal Spa with a hydrotherapy circuit and the Royalton Fit gym.

Part of this resort’s appeal for visitors is its eating and dining options that they can enjoy after the spa or a session in the casino. There are 10 restaurants and 17 bars, serving everything from buffets to fine dining meals and elegant cocktails, and sports fans can make themselves at home in the hotel’s Score Sports Bar and Lounge.

The Venetian Macau - Macau, China

The Venetian is the second largest casino in the world and boasts an amazing 550,000 square foot gambling area, its architectural design is inspired by Italy and a number of notable Venetian landmarks. The resort opened in 2007 and is located along the Cotai Strip, a central district for glamourous entertainment in Macau.

The casino itself is home to 3,000 slot machines and 800 table games, including from poker and roulette to blackjack and baccarat. For high rollers, there are a number of private rooms located within the casino for big games and events.

Unique games are also on offer with the gaming area, with a popular choice being the Dragon Tiger Fortune Spin. Outside of the casino there are an array of other entertainment and leisure options, including a spa, pools, a cinema and a wide selection of restaurants with international cuisine.

The Venetian Macau is heavenly for those who enjoy shopping as there are hundreds of retail outlets to explore. The shopping centre houses designer clothing brands, as well as a selection of jewellers and cosmetic stores.

These four resorts are just some of the most luxurious destinations for travellers who enjoy playing casino games. Each resort has its own unique blend of dining, entertainment and leisure options that help create a well-rounded and enjoyable experience for their guests.