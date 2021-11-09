Breaking Travel News interview: Martin Zarybnicky, general manager, InterContinental Bangkok

InterContinental Bangkok has been honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading City Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Martin Zarybnicky, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Martin Zarybnicky: We are immensely proud to win all three of these top awards.

This has been an incredibly challenging time for the global hospitality industry; however, our team here at InterContinental Hotel Bangkok has worked diligently to continue to provide the exceptional levels of personalised service and experience that our guests rightly expect when they stay with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of work has gone into ensuring that our hygiene processes are at the very highest level so as to reassure our guests that their stay will be completely worry free.

Our team has fully embraced the enhanced IHG Clean Promise procedures and we are also now SHA Plus registered, meaning we meet the necessary health and safety standards for guests to stay with us upon their initial arrival in Thailand.

To win three of these top awards is greatly satisfying to us and shows that our efforts are being recognised by our guests.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote InterContinental Bangkok as we move into 2022?

MZ: The World Travel Awards are a global benchmark.

They carry tremendous respect, and any winner will enjoy an enhanced reputation.

To be able to share with our guests and partners that we have been voted Asia’s Leading City Hotel for five years in a row, have been voted Thailand’s Leading Hotel a total of eight times, and voted Thailand’s Leading Business Hotel for the past nine years is sure to deliver confidence.

We shall ensure that the awards are to the fore in our marketing and in our sales representation throughout the world.

We are confident that international travellers will regard this as an endorsement of quality, and will consider staying with us when they visit Bangkok.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates InterContinental Bangkok from its competitors in Asia?

MZ: There are several aspects, in my opinion.

One is our city-centre location - we really do have the best location in Bangkok.

We have so many attractions and things for guests to do right within walking distance.

We are situated at the heart of Bangkok’s prime shopping district and also have many nearby cultural sites to explore.

There is the incredible convenience of having both the elevated Skywalk and a BTS Skytrain station literally outside our front door, which puts the entire city within easy reach for leisure and business travellers alike.

I must say that the team at InterContinental Bangkok is truly wonderful.

They are always so incredibly warm and welcoming, and add a personal touch to their interactions with our guests, which makes staying with us very special and leaves lasting memories.

A dedication to service and attention to the small details matter a lot in terms of this.

We have also taken the implementation of enhanced hygiene measures extremely seriously, giving guests much wanted peace of mind.

Guests are regularly complimenting us on the quality of our food.

With our numerous restaurants, we are very much a culinary destination of our own.

Guests get to enjoy international buffets, award-winning Italian and Chinese cuisine and an iconic steakhouse and grill.

With Spa InterContinental, Infinity Fitness, the panoramic cityscape views from the Club InterContinental Lounge and our rooftop pool, Oasis, this makes staying at InterContinental Hotel Bangkok an incredibly relaxed and almost resort-like experience. All these add up to be very appealing to guests.

More Information

Find out more about InterContinental Bangkok on the official website.