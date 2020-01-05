An overview of Egyptian travel & tourism

Linking North East Africa and the Middle East, Egypt is the country that dates back to the time of Pharaohs. Egypt is undoubtedly a place where harsh beauty is mixed with reminders of what is now known to be the most impressive ancient civilization. Exploring the country is certainly close to traveling back in time. Visited by many tourists from all around the world, it is claimed that historic places are 10 times better to look at in real life than in the pictures. From urban allure to prehistoric culture, you are destined to experience every vibe in the country.

Tourism is one of the leading sources of income and occupation for the country. Crucial to Egypt’s economy, this sector is responsible for 9.5% of all Egypt’s employment providing 2.48 million jobs and is expected to jump to 3.222 million by 2029. Contribution of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also played an important role in 2019 with a 5.4% contribution in GDP recorded in 2019.

With boosted Travel & Tourism sector, Egypt’s rich history and enormous culture never failed to achieve the desired growth and exposure. As the visits to the country in December and January are at peak, many tourists prefer affordable tickets with Etihad promo code for a convenient travel experience. Let’s take a look at some of the most visited place in the country:

1. Pyramids of Giza

Still mighty and intact, the Grand Pyramids of Giza receive 14.7 million visitors every year for their beautiful and symmetrical structures. The three pyramids, mainly named Pyramid of Khufu, Pyramid of Khafra and Pyramid of Menkaure are popularly visited and explored among all small incomplete pyramids.

2. Islamic Cairo

Known as the historic core of the city, Islamic Cairo remains to be a living reminder of the historic past. This city was built by the Fatimid dynasty in 969 AD. The Fatimid city has walls that are crumbled but there are hundreds of monuments and mosques to discover that lines the historic arteries. The mosque built by the conquered dynasties is a must-visit.

3. Abu Simbel

Abu Simbel is one of Egypt’s most overwhelming structures. The temples located there are amazing to explore and enhance knowledge about the ancient ways of people. The temples are carved and sculpted with statues and godly symbols. In 2017, around 5,000 tourists traveled to Egypt to witness the sun festival where sunlight rays set Abu Simbel ablaze.

4. Alexandria

Founded by Alexander the Great, the most European city in Egypt has a history that is very interesting and fascinating. With a few historic remnants of the past, the city has a beautiful seaside that can’t be beaten. Chilling at cafes, souk shopping are the two major activities observed in Alexandria.

5. Luxor’s Kanak Temple & the Valley of the Kings

The main tourist attraction, Kanak Temple and Valley of Kings at Luxor is another must-visit place in the country. It is an ancient architectural spot to experience. Luxor, previously known as Thebes is divided into two halves by river Nile. The east bank was known as the city of the living, where temples greeted sunrise each morning and the west bank where the sunset over the valley of buried Kings and Queens.

Egypt is currently the fastest growing country in the North African region with increased revenue each year from the T&T sector. One need not browse, research through hundreds of holiday destinations across the globe for perfect vacation and tourist place as Egypt got a big list to explore and experience.

Coming to online booking services for traveling to Egypt, the Cleartrip promo code helps the potential tourists to survey, compare hotels, flights and much more at one booking destination. For online coupon services, Rezeem.com is another famous website in the MENA region that offers coupons and deals for an affordable travel experience. From its sun, sea, and sand inter spread with a touch of exotic heritage, culture, ancient monuments, vast deserts, the world’s famous coral reefs to diverse cities, the mesmerizing land of Egypt has it all.