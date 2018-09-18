Tourism Toronto launches new Let Yourself In ad campaign

Tourism Toronto is launching a new destination marketing campaign, Let Yourself In.

The move comes fresh on the heels of the Raptors capturing the NBA title and Toronto’s sense of welcome and diversity seizing the world’s attention.

The campaign also arrives as Toronto celebrates another record year in visitation, having welcomed 44 million travellers into the city in 2018.

“Right now, Toronto’s having a real moment – you can feel the incredible sense pride and energy here.

“Now, with the world watching, we’re inviting travellers to be a part of that pride and energy,” said Jon Mamela, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Tourism Toronto.

“Toronto is the front door to Canada, and our message to travellers is simple – Let Yourself In – be a part the excitement, diversity and unapologetic progressiveness that defines who we are.”

Let Yourself In launches this week with an integrated digital strategy.

The campaign is anchored by video, using a variety of digital channels and new digital tools to target potential travellers including original content, co-created stories with select publishers and influencers and social media featuring #openyourcuriosity.

The campaign serves as the platform for Toronto’s sales and marketing programs over the next two years.

“Let Yourself In is an open invitation to visitors from business event delegates and decision makers, to sports fans and leisure travellers, said Mamela.

“It’s an invitation to revel in the moments that make Toronto great.

“From moments of small connections with our people, neighbourhoods, attractions and culture, to moments so big they’re seen all around the world.”