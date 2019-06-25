Wyndham Destinations extends Caesars marketing partnership

Wyndham Destinations and Caesars Entertainment have extended their marketing partnership.

The companies are building on their 20-year history by extending the relationship to 2030.

In the agreement, Wyndham Destinations can market vacation ownership to Caesars customers in its resorts and casinos and through its large customer database.

Wyndham will also purchase room nights and other products from Caesars to provide its customers with exciting travel and entertainment options.

This year, Wyndham Destinations launched new initiatives across the company – new resort developments and renovations, brand and marketing projects, customer relationship management and digital experience enhancements – and it is in the first year of a five year plan to spend more than $1 billion to continue these customer experience-driven projects.

Wyndham Destinations is investing in new on-site marketing locations at several Caesars resort properties in Las Vegas, with physical and digital enhancements making it easier and more enjoyable for customers to learn about vacation ownership.

“We are embarking on a journey to reshape our industry-leading brands and set the direction for the future of timesharing.

“The connection with Caesars is our largest marketing relationship, and it will continue to help drive our growth for years to come,” said Michael Brown, president, Wyndham Destinations.

“The demographics of Caesars customers match up well with owners in Club Wyndham and WorldMark by Wyndham vacation clubs, and we appreciate the opportunity to introduce vacation ownership to those customers.

“We know Caesars’ guests enjoy the types of vacation accommodations we offer - spacious accommodations with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and comfortable living and dining areas, without sacrificing access to resort-style amenities and service.”

Wyndham Destinations vacation clubs feature a flexible points system that allows owners to book stays at more than 220 Wyndham vacation club resorts or exchange at 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries with the RCI exchange network.