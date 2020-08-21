Greif to lead the Langham, London

The Langham, London has welcomed Doris Greif to the role of managing director.

She will also take up position as regional vice president of operations, Europe & Middle East, for Langham Hospitality Group.

Greif succeeds Bob van den Oord who is promoted to chief operations officer, based at the corporate office in Hong Kong.

A veteran in her own right, Greif has over 19 years of experience in leadership roles for Jumeirah, her last role for the group as senior vice president operations – MEASA, based in Dubai.

She arrives in London, from her native Germany with an enviable list of career achievements, including the rebranding of Jumeirah Beach Club Resort & Spa and the repositioning Jumeirah Emirates Towers as the number one corporate hotel in the Middle East.

Greif also led the opening of Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, winning the title World’s Leading New Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

“London is one of the most respected and competitive luxury hotel markets in the world and I am incredibly proud to join this innovative hotel group and lead The Langham through the next chapter of its illustrious history,” said Greif.

In her new role, she will draw on her experience to lead the team at the iconic hotel in London as it continues to be one of the very best hotels in the city, while simultaneously supporting the group to grow the brand with new acquisitions and developments in Europe and the Middle East.

“We are thrilled that Doris is joining the company to lead our flagship hotel in London and to continue its success,” said van den Oord.

“She has a formidable reputation in achieving service excellence, innovation and development and I am confident that she will take the hotel and The Langham brand to new heights.”

Opened in 1865 as Europe’s first ‘Grand Hotel’, the Langham, London has an unrivalled location at the top of Regent Street.

After an extensive transformation, the hotel offers the most luxurious guestrooms and suites, classically styled and evoking a warm residential feel with flawless service.

The Langham’s bars and restaurants include the award-winning Palm Court, Artesian Bar, Roux at The Landau restaurant and The Wigmore, all overseen by culinary icon Michel Roux Jr.

