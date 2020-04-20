World Travel & Tourism Council launches #TogetherInTravel campaign

The World Travel & Tourism Council is launching a new marketing campaign, #TogetherInTravel.

The drive is aimed at galvanising the global tourism community.

Going live today, the campaign encourages travellers from around the world to share the hashtag #TogetherInTravel along with a video simultaneously uniting everyone in solidarity at the same moment.

The marketing campaign comprises three key elements; a highly visual and emotive video; a hashtag, #TogetherInTravel, to stimulate the conversation across social platforms; and a microsite to host the video and user generated content and stories.

WTTC has developed the campaign in conjunction with one of its members, marketing and communications firm MMGY Hills Balfour.

Gloria Guevara, chief executive of WTTC, added: “Dreaming is part of our zest for life and our new campaign encourages thoughts of the brighter days ahead.

“Tourism is a critical sector to the global economy, accounting for one in four of all new jobs worldwide and contributing 10.3 per cent to GDP.

“Our sector touches everyone.

“It builds communities, reduces poverty in the world and improves the social impact of everyday lives.

“Yet we are uniquely exposed at this time due to Covid-19.”

She added: “The concept for the #TogetherInTravel campaign was borne out of a desire to rally everyone who is passionate about travel, to unify those who are working hard to rebuild the sector and to spread a message of solidarity that we are one global community, and one where travel brings us closer, at the right time.

“Our message is that everyone can still stay inspired with future travel ideas and bookings - and in the meantime be part of a virtual space for sharing, connecting, and collectively inspiring.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council represents the global tourism private sector.