Breaking Travel News interview: Mamdooh Moktar, chief executive, Sky Prime Aviation Services

With the airline taking up position among the leading aviation providers in the Middle East, Breaking Travel News here chats with Sky Prime Aviation Services chief executive, captain Mamdooh Moktar, about how it feels to have won at the World Travel Awards

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations – Sky Prime Aviation Services has been recognised as Saudi Arabia’s Leading Private Jet Charter by voters at the World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Mamdooh Moktar: Wining is a very wonderful feeling, and I would like to dedicate this victory to all the employees of the company.

This award is a reflection of their hard work, and thanks to everyone who voted for us.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as the World Travel Awards when it comes to promoting the brand in the global aviation market?

MM: Awards such as this, of course, play an important role in increasing the spread of the brand among clients around the world.

We hope it also increase client loyalty to us and the brand; they believe in and our commitment to providing high quality services.

BTN: Saudi Arabia has been keen to develop its tourism sector as part of the wider Vision 2030 – what part will aviation play in that?

MM: Private aviation is a vital part of Vision 2030 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as we seek to attract various visitors from around the world.

They can enjoy a luxurious experience during their flight to the kingdom, as well as between the amazing tourist places inside the country.

We look forward to showing guests the beauty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

BTN: How would you describe the Saudi hospitality market as we move into 2021? Is there a hope for a return to normal next year?

MM: Of course, the aviation sector is one of the sectors severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are very keen to follow all safety measures and precautions; we are interest of the safety and health of our clients and we hope this pandemic will end soon and we can return to normal life.

More Information

Sky Prime Aviation Services’ main base is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company was established with one specific goal in mind, to excel in business aviation services.

Their team consists of dedicated personnel including experienced pilots, cabin crew, engineers and other aviation professionals.

Find out more on the official website.