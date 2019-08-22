JA Beach Hotel set to reopen in Dubai following extensive renovations

JA Beach Hotel at JA the Resort, Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai, has completed its 2019 makeover.

The property will reopen for business on September 1st.

In keeping with the world-class resort facilities at the one million square metre JA The Resort, JA Beach Hotel has completed a renovation of the entire building façade, now showcasing sleek all-glass balconies and new furniture, providing guests with panoramic sea views of the 800-metre private beach.

The bedrooms which have always been a firm favourite amongst families, have been further improved with modern wood tile flooring, new beds and furniture in a fresh colour scheme of soft greys, neutrals and relaxing hues.

One of the biggest and most exciting changes are the new restaurants and bars opening at JA Beach Hotel.

The JA Beach Hotel team will launch a stunning new romantic Italian restaurant, Sette, with 360 dome views of the resort in October, as well as Phoenicia restaurant – a collaboration with the ‘master of modern middle eastern cuisine’ – multi award-winning Greg Malouf.

The name Phoenicia (pronounced fuh-neesh-a) comes from the ancient Mediterranean civilisation that originated in the Levant, specifically Lebanon

Boasting a strong base of 30 per cent repeat guests every year, JA Beach Hotel has a loyal following and families who treasure years of good memories at the property.

The hotel experiences high volumes of repeat guests from Europe, while also providing UAE residents with an ideal staycation destination a short drive from the city centre.

A true escape from the city vibe of Dubai, JA Beach Hotel has always offered a resort feel, with a surrounding expanse of greenery and wildlife, a private marina and a host of family activities to suit all generations.

An intrinsic landmark in the history of Dubai’s rapid development, the JA Beach Hotel, once known as the Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, was one of the first leisure hotels built in the city.

The extensive refurbishment to JA Beach Hotel in 2019 is an important step in the repositioning of JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach, which is preparing to open its third hotel, JA Lake View Hotel in the sprawling grounds at the end of September.

JA Beach Hotel is considered the Middle East’s Leading Family Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.