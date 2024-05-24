World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (‘WSTHA’) extends entry deadline to 31 May

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA) has extended its 2024 call for entries deadline to 31 May. Pioneers in sustainable travel can gain global recognition for their work by entering the new programme launched by World Travel Awards.

Individuals and organisations across the globe accelerating change and making an impact in net positive tourism are invited to enter for free, with just one week left before the closing deadline.

21 categories have been selected by an Advisory Board of experts to reflect the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and net positive framework of People, Planet, Place, Prosperity and Partnerships.

Global voting, open to travel and tourism professionals, will run from 14 June to 2 August.

Leaders in sustainable travel will be invited to attend the inaugural WSTHA Gala Ceremony in Belize, the Official Host Destination, on 27 September when the winners will be revealed.

Key Dates:

Extended entry deadline 31 May

Nominations revealed and global voting opens 14 June

Voting closes 2 August

Gala Ceremony, Belize 27 September

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President, WSTHA says: “We are delighted to extend the entry deadline of the inaugural WSTHA programme to 31 May. We welcome entries from across the sustainable travel and hospitality sector, with our goal to recognise and tell the stories of those accelerating change and making a sustainable impact on our planet for the next generation.”

As Official Host Destination of WSTHA 2024, Belize holds responsible tourism at its core and develops projects that encourage travellers to engage with its rainforests, reefs and unique culture in a sustainable manner.

To enter the 2024 WSTHA programme visit here.