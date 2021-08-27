World Routes to return to Milan in October

Leading carriers including Emirates, American Airlines, Air China and many more have confirmed their attendance at the World Route Development Forum.

In less than eight weeks, the global aviation community will reunite at World Routes in Milan.

Over 185 carriers are expected to attend the event and engage in conversations with airports and destinations during both in-person and virtual meetings, which will support the recovery of global air connectivity.

With millions of jobs dependent on a strong restart of the travel industry, World Routes will unite decision-makers from airlines, airports, and destinations to define recovery strategies.

Senior network planners who have recognised the unique opportunity that World Routes presents to meet with airport and tourism partners.

“Our ability to consistently unite decision-makers from the route development community, means Routes continues to influence the world’s air services; with over 3,500 new air services are connected to meetings at Routes events in the last three years alone,” said Steven Small, brand director for Routes.

“The number of airlines and the seniority of the airline delegates confirmed to attend World Routes in Milan demonstrates the importance of in-person meetings to help overcome the impact of this pandemic.”

In addition to meetings, there will be a strong conference programme; airline chief executives including Wizz Air’s József Váradi and Air Dolimiti’s Joerg Eberhart will deliver keynote addresses, highlighting how their respective carriers have adapted to the pandemic.

Networking sessions including a welcome reception and formal evening will also support airports, destinations and suppliers in fostering new and developing existing business relationships with their target airlines.

The event takes place on October 10-12.