World Culinary Awards reveals 2022 nominees

World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry – has announced the nominees for its 3 rd annual programme.

Nominees cover a wide range of the industry, from culinary destinations and hotel restaurants to training institutions and landmark restaurants. The full list can be viewed here.

Voting opens on 7 June 2022 and runs until 31 August 2022. During the voting window, both industry professionals and culinary consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best of the best.

Organisations still wishing to enter this year’s programme still have time to submit their application for consideration. Entry is free of charge.

Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards, said: “We are delighted to reveal the 2022 nominations for our 3 rd annual World Culinary Awards programme. The culinary industry has bounced back strongly after the challenges of the past two years and it is encouraging to see the exceptional quality of entrants received this year. We look forward to seeing strong interest and support from the culinary community once voting gets underway.”

For more information about World Culinary Awards, visit worldculinaryawards.com