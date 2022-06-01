Minor Hotels announces Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

Abdulla Aujan, Executive Chairman, Aujan Group Holding and Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President Middle East and Africa, Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 529 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces an upcoming addition to its Anantara portfolio in the United Arab Emirates. Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel will be the brand’s third property in the thriving global leisure and financial hub when it joins the portfolio on 1 July.

The property, which is owned by Aujan Group Holding, has 252 guest rooms and suites, each with views of Downtown Dubai – some including the Burj Khalifa, of the Dubai skyline or the hotel pool, a wide variety of food and beverage options, a dedicated wellness floor including a spa, gym and swimming pool, meeting and events spaces and car parking.

With the hotel’s central location amidst Dubai’s Downtown and Business Bay areas, close to DIFC the city’s financial district, and with easy access to the central attractions of Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the recently launched Museum of the Future, Minor Hotels plans to position Anantara Downtown Dubai as a lifestyle hub with a range of exciting food and beverage outlets, an Anantara Spa with Thai treatments giving a nod to the brand’s Thai roots and additional wellness offerings. Anantara’s exceptional experiences and luxury touch points will gradually be introduced over the coming months, and a series of property enhancements will commence later in 2022.

The addition of this hotel is part of the brand’s strategic expansion into city properties, adding to the existing portfolio of city hotels including Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and the growing portfolio of city hotels in Europe including Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel and most recently added, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam.

Minor Hotels kicked off 2022 in the United Arab Emirates with a record-breaking first quarter performance across its multi-brand hotel portfolio. The addition of a third Anantara in Dubai will strengthen the group’s position in the country, also giving the opportunity to capitalise on the addition of its first Downtown Dubai property, which is one of the busiest and highest performing areas of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, commented, “We are pleased to grow our strategic partnership with Aujan Group Holding to bring Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand to the downtown area of Dubai. The continued expansion of Anantara into strategic global capitals including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bangkok, Rome and Amsterdam is positioning the brand as a key player in urban hubs. The addition of Anantara Downtown Dubai is a testament to our ongoing efforts and we expect the property to become a landmark in the market.”

Abdulla Aujan, Executive Chairman of Aujan Group Holding, commented, “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with the Minor Hotels and are particularly excited to add another Anantara to our portfolio. With a positioning towards luxury urban business and leisure, we think that the brand has great potential to take advantage of developing customer trends.

Minor Hotels currently operates a total of eight properties in Dubai across its Anantara, Avani and Oaks brands, and will add a fourth brand into the mix in Q4, with the launch of NH Dubai The Palm.