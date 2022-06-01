Canadian Pacific announces multi-year agreement with CMA CGM

Canadian Pacific has announced a new multi-year agreement with CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. CP will become CMA CGM’s primary rail provider in Canada, servicing the ports of Vancouver, Montreal and Saint John, N.B.

“CP is proud to provide CMA CGM with safe and reliable service that includes the shortest route miles to key markets,” said John Brooks, CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “CP’s dedication to best-in-class service is enabling supply chain recovery that will drive future growth opportunities for the North American economy.”

CP’s strategic alignment with CMA CGM creates natural synergies supporting sustainability and innovation, which will add density to key lanes and strengthen operational efficiency.

CP’s world-class access to the Port of Vancouver and Port of Montreal, combined with CP’s strategic connection to Port Saint John via New Brunswick Southern Railway, will enable CP to move the majority of CMA CGM’s freight from Canadian ports to key Canadian and US Midwest inland markets.

This agreement also recognizes the future growth opportunities connected to CP’s proposed combination with the Kansas City Southern, which remains subject to approval by the Surface Transportation Board, bringing expanded market reach and creating new efficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT