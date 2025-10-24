IHG accelerates global growth with first standalone InterContinental branded residences

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is accelerating its global growth with another milestone signing – the first standalone branded residences property for its acclaimed InterContinental brand.

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke is scheduled for completion in 2029, offering buyers a choice of 88 luxury residential units to call home in a new-build architectural masterpiece situated in the heart of Thailand’s capital city.

IHG is working together with private investment fund CG Capital, a subsidiary of Central Group – one of the largest real estate and retail conglomerates in the country, on this exciting development.

This landmark collaboration marks the global entry of InterContinental in the standalone branded residential market1. It’s another significant moment for the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand, which is developing iconic residences synonymous with cultural discovery, inspired by an unrivalled knowledge of the world, as it reimagines the travel experience for the modern luxury traveller.

Rajit Sukumaran, SVP & Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific (EAPAC), IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “This is a momentous signing for IHG, introducing our world-renowned InterContinental brand into both the global standalone branded residential market, and the branded residential space in Bangkok. Through it, we’re continuing to establish our business as a diversified player in the region and around the world, where we’re seeking, and seizing, new growth opportunities.

“Thailand is the leading destination for branded residential projects across Asia Pacific – accounting for 23% of existing activity, ahead of China’s 17%2. The market is growing in size and positioning, and we’re delighted to partner with CG Capital to turn our shared vision for this outstanding property into reality. It will add to the portfolio of InterContinental branded residences in the region, including those in Phu Quoc and Halong Bay, Vietnam, and Hua Hin, Thailand.”

Situated on Soi Sukhumvit 16 in the Asoke neighbourhood, InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke will open in one of the most sought-after locations for luxury living within Bangkok’s Central Business District, among Grade-A office buildings, luxury shopping malls, upscale restaurants and bars.

The property will feature a selection of two, three and four-bedroom units ranging from approximately 139 to 547 square metres, as well as facilities including a 25-metre swimming pool, hot and cold plunge pool, fully equipped fitness centre, pilates and yoga studio, private function room with full pantry, co-working space, meeting rooms, game room, art room and residents’ lounge.

Khun Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner & Co-Head, CG Capital, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with IHG for our standalone residential project in the heart of Sukhumvit – one of Bangkok’s most serene residential neighbourhoods, renowned for its premier lifestyle destinations, fine dining, and vibrant nightlife. InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke will provide a fantastic opportunity to buy residential units on a freehold basis in a superb location.

“As experts in retail and real estate development, finding the right partner for a project is always key to its success, and it is a pleasure to collaborate with IHG on InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke with more exciting developments to be announced soon.”

InterContinental Residences Bangkok Asoke adds to IHG’s growing momentum in the branded residential market, where it has over 30 developments that are already open or selling properties in the world’s most sought-after urban and resort destinations.

IHG’s world-famous InterContinental brand has 51 hotels across EAPAC, including eight in Thailand across Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Phuket, Khao Yai and Chiang Mai. The brand has 22 properties in its regional pipeline including three in Thailand. Globally, there are 231 InterContinental hotels in 70 countries, and 105 pipeline properties.

*Figures as of 30 June 2025

1Refers to properties not attached to a hotel

2JLL report, published June 2024