Finnair receives Five-Star Global Airline Award from APEX based on customer reviews

Finnair has been rated to receive the highest star rating, a Five Star Global Official Airline Rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for 2026. The airline ratings are based on certified airline passenger feedback, and passengers rated more than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide.

“This recognition holds special significance for us as it reflects the voices of our customers. It’s a testimony of our team’s commitment to making our customers’ journey better every day,” says Eerika Enne, Head of Inflight customer experience at Finnair.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Finnair has received the Five Star Global Official Airline Rating based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback. APEX is a network of the world’s leading airlines, suppliers, and related companies.

“I’m proud of the work our team has accomplished – and continues to pursue – to ensure this goal is met in the future as well. We sincerely thank our customers for this acknowledgement and for choosing Finnair,” Enne continues.

Understanding customer needs is at the core of Finnair’s approach, and focus areas include operational reliability, which was 99.3 % in August 2025, and a seamless customer journey from digital channels and customer care to the inflight experience and cabin design. Finnair has recently renewed the cabins of all its long-haul aircraft, opened a new, larger lounge on the Schengen side of Helsinki Airport, and is currently renewing the cabins of its Embraer aircraft.

Visit finnair.com for more information on Finnair’s routes and schedules.