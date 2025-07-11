British Airways welcomes new routes to its short-haul network

British Airways is expanding its short-haul network with two brand-new additions to its route map.

BA Euroflyer, British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, will operate year-round services to the capital of Morocco, Rabat, and Austrian city break destination, Graz from the 2025 winter season.

British Airways’ London City-based subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, has also announced that it will be introducing flights from its base to Madrid in Spain, starting on 1 December 2025.

Flights include a Club Europe (business class) option, which offers more personal space, a full meal with drinks from the bar, and an additional baggage allowance. Customers travelling in Club Europe with BA Euroflyer will have access to British Airways’ Club lounge which has recently undergone a full refresh, with a brand-new bar serving cocktails and beverages, new décor, and furniture.

Rabat, Morocco

Alongside Marrakech and Agadir, Rabat will become the third destination in Morocco served by the flag carrier. According to Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism, the country has set a new tourism record, welcoming 1.3 million more visitors than the same period last year. This represents a 68% increase compared to 2019, and with the addition of Rabat to British Airways’ route network, customers looking to travel to Morocco from the UK have even more choice when booking.

Rabat is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, architecture and distinctive blend of tradition and modernity. As a destination offering warm weather year-round, it’s ideal for travellers seeking sunshine closer to home.

Flights to the Moroccan capital will operate twice per week on Wednesdays and Sundays, using an Airbus A320 from London Gatwick. The service begins on 5 November 2025.

BA Euroflyer flies from London Gatwick to Rabat from £70 each-way, including taxes and carrier fees.

Graz, Austria

The launch of Graz brings British Airways’ Austrian destinations to four, joining Vienna, Salzburg, and Innsbruck. This new route marks a significant expansion, as there are currently no other direct flights operating between London and Graz.

With Austria’s recent win at the Eurovision Song Contest and the country set to host the next edition, Austria is poised to take centre stage on the international music scene in the coming year. The addition of Graz not only improves connectivity but also offers travellers even more opportunities to explore Austria.

Graz is known for having some of the finest Christmas markets in Austria and in the summer, it offers a variety of experiences including outdoor activities and scenic beauty, making it an ideal city break destination all year round.

Flights to Graz will operate three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using the Airbus A320 fleet from London Gatwick. The service begins on 21 November 2025.

BA Euroflyer flies from London Gatwick to Graz from £60 each-way, including taxes and carrier fees.

Karen Hilton, Managing Director of BA Euroflyer said: “We’re excited to further strengthen our connectivity between London and Austria with the addition of Graz. We will be the only direct operation between the two cities, offering more choice to our customers, whether it’s for business, leisure, or visiting friends and family.

“With its year-round warm weather, Morocco is ideal for those seeking an off-season escape without a lengthy flight time. The addition of Rabat means we now fly to three fantastic destinations in Morocco – an excellent choice for families, couples, and friends alike.”

Madrid, Spain

BA Cityflyer, British Airways’ London City Airport subsidiary, will operate 11 weekly flights to the Spanish capital, bringing the weekly total up to 44 alongside the existing London Heathrow service.

Whether customers are looking to travel for work or leisure, the additional flights from London’s most central airport give customers even more choice when booking.

The timings of both the inbound and outbound flights have been optimised for those customers wishing to connect onto other services from Madrid, particularly South American destinations, including Bogotá, Montevideo, and Lima.

BA Cityflyer flies from London City to Madrid from £78 each-way, including taxes and carrier fees. Flights will begin operating on 1 December 2025.

Flights are available to book now at www.ba.com.