Women Travel Tribe Expands for 2026

Women Travel Tribe (WTT) will run 50 trips for women over 50 in 2026, driven by soaring demand for meaningful, connection-focused travel.

Following a record year of bookings, unprecedented interest in private tours, and rapid growth of their community to over 12,000 women, WTT is tripling its women-only offerings. These journeys, from the villages of Abruzzo to Kenya’s game reserves, show that for many women, the most meaningful part of travel is not the place, but the people they share it with.

“We’ve seen firsthand that women are hungry for more than just a trip, they’re seeking sisterhood,” says Janet Jaffe, founder of Women Travel Tribe. “Tours sell out quickly, and the message is clear. Women over 50 want to feel connected, inspired, and part of something bigger.”

WTT’s 2026 calendar includes new itineraries in Ireland, Scotland, Kenya, and Croatia, along with expanded favorites like Vietnam, Galapagos, Romania, and Peru.

This growth reflects broader trends. According to JourneyWoman’s 2024 report, women aged 55 plus now make up over 40 percent of female travelers, spending more than $245 billion annually. Many cite life transitions and a need for deeper connection as motivations for travel.

WTT tours are designed with this in mind, offering:

Small groups of 8 to 12 women for intimate connection

Cultural immersion with local artisans, chefs, families, and entrepreneurs

Locally owned boutique accommodations

A welcoming space to feel safe, supported, and seen

“Traveling with Women Travel Tribe and experiencing other cultures is amazing… but the best part is meeting other women and making new friendships. I have met women on each of my four Women Travel Tribe trips with whom I stay in contact, travel with, and visit,” says WTT traveler Cindy Sorenson.

“It’s beautiful to watch the shift happen,” says WTT tour leader Luna Rodriguez. “On Day 1, women are strangers. By Day 10, they’re laughing like old friends, supporting each other, and planning their next trip together.”

Learn more information about our upcoming tours and WTT community here: https://womentraveltribe.com