Six Flags Entertainment to Unleash Biggest Halloween Season in History with Debut of The Conjuring

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, will take Halloween terror to a new level as it launches frightful nighttime celebrations at 25 parks beginning in September. As part of the seasonal launch, Six Flags will also unleash a new interactive, SCREAMium experience —The Conjuring: Beyond Fear— in four locations. This attraction will join an extensive lineup of bone-chilling thrills, captivating live entertainment and pulse-pounding rides for an unrivaled fall adventure, with visits to more than 40 properties available with a single 2026 Six Flags Entertainment Season Pass during the exclusive MVP (Most Valuable Pass) limited-time offer.

For the first time in history, we’re uniting the very best Halloween thrills that our parks have to offer. It’s an unbeatable lineup of innovative, immersive entertainment including iconic Hollywood horror franchises and original, next-level terror,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. “Our haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows and world-class rides will create unforgettable memories this fall.”

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear – New Interactive Attraction

This new, premium attraction—unlike anything guests have experienced at a Six Flags park before— will have guests navigate iconic scenes from New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed. Guests will encounter legendary entities such as The Nun, The Crooked Man and The Ferryman as they race to restore order and lock Annabelle back in her secure box—or risk catastrophic consequences for the living realm.

With state-of-the-art effects, screen-to-scream environments, and a series of chilling interactive challenges in an experience spanning more than 20 minutes, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear will plunge guests deeper than ever before into The Conjuring Universe. The attraction will debut in Carowinds, Cedar Point, Canada’s Wonderland and Kings Island. The Conjuring: Beyond Fear experience is a premium activity that will require an à la carte purchase or purchase of a Haunted Attractions Express Pass (park admission not included).

Blockbuster Horror Comes to Life in Haunted Mazes Across North America

Seven theme parks will immerse guests into an assortment of cinematic nightmares with the return of legendary horror properties The Conjuring Universe, SAW, Trick ‘r Treat, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Army of the Dead, and new in 2025, The Strangers. This year’s collection will feature elevated scares and enhanced visual effects for 2025. Guests will find select horrors of Hollywood at Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® inside Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Mexico, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Over Texas.

This year’s attractions include:

NEW! The Strangers: No Escape – Knock, Knock. Inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapter 1 & 2, enter The Strangers: No Escape, where the iconic masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt. This unnerving experience raises your sense of fear as you are terrorized with no mercy and no motive.

SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Tonight, you’re not just observing their cases; you’ve become part of them.

Army of the Dead – Based on the infernal Netflix film. Las Vegas is sealed behind steel and death. Navigate glowing casino ruins overrun with ravenous zombies in this glittering graveyard of the undead.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – Welcome back to Harlow, Texas—in this corner of the world, secrets are buried deep and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. You may think this ghost town has potential, but these blighted buildings harbor bloody memories. Leatherface haunts these streets, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter.

Trick ‘r Treat – Based on the darkly comic Halloween classic: enter into a world where tricks dominate treats, and learn the season’s rules before setting out into this twisted Candy Trail nightmare. This spine-chilling experience will test your bravery and make you think twice before trick-or-treating again.

NEW! No Me Sigas – Six Flags Mexico will debut a haunted maze based on Blumhouse’s first original Spanish-language horror film that debuts this fall, exclusively shot in Mexico City.

Parks also will offer a vast catalog of haunted mazes with original themes ranging from demented clowns and fairytales-gone-wrong to possessed puppets and twisted holidays. To ensure all haunted mazes remain a premium experience, guests will have several pass options for purchase:

Haunted Attractions Pass grants unlimited access to all haunted mazes for one evening (excludes Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Darien Lake)

All Season Haunted Attractions Pass grants season passholders season-long scares

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear single entry (advance purchase recommended)

Haunted Attractions Express Pass is a premium package that grants priority haunted maze access and includes a single entry to The Conjuring: Beyond Fear (advance purchase recommended)

Guests must have a valid ticket, season pass or membership for park entry paired with a haunted attractions pass to access haunted mazes, excluding Knott’s Scary Farm. California’s longest running theme park Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm, will return in 2025 and continue to be a separately ticketed event with access to all attractions (no additional fee for haunted mazes).

Each park’s list of attractions, maze offerings and passes will be available on its website.

Scream-Inducing Scare Zones, Live Entertainment and Rides in the Dark

Six Flags Entertainment parks will offer a vast array of frights in the midways as roaming scare actors take over themed scare zones. Lurking amid the large props and startling guests with jump scares, noise makers and more, street zombies will transform the pathways into a massive, outdoor haunt.

Live entertainment will be found in theaters and midways featuring everything from Halloween song-and-dance shows and stunning fireworks displays to zombie parades and monster rock bands.

Darkness will ratchet up the fear factor on park rides. Eerie lighting, ambient music and a thick layer of fog in the midways can transform the ride experience at night.

Scare zones, entertainment and spine-chilling rides are all included with park admission at Halloween Haunt, Fright Fest, HalloWeekends, SCarowinds and ValleyScare.

Family-Focused Daytime Fall Fun

Guests will find a diverse selection of new and returning daytime seasonal events and activities at 24 parks this fall. Families will enjoy kid-friendly Halloween activities like trick-or-treat trails, hayrides, pumpkin patches and spooky-fun shows that are guaranteed to get the little goblins laughing. It’s all fun and no fear until the sun goes down.



Activities will include:

Kids Boo Fest and Tricks and Treats offering family fun and activities

Oktoberfest featuring festive Bavarian cuisine and brews, and lively entertainment

Participating parks will celebrate the season in their own unique and exciting ways. Each park’s website will feature the program details. Daytime activities are included with park admission.

Unlimited Fall Access Across 40+ Parks During MVP Sale Plus All of 2026

To celebrate the first anniversary of the merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recently launched an unprecedented benefit with its 2026 season pass—unlimited access to more than 40 parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. This limited-time offer includes 288 roller coasters, 970 water slides and more than 913 signature entertainment experiences—all for the price of one season pass. Special features include:

Lowest pricing of the year plus free parking

2026 Gold Pass purchases will include one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket

2026 Prestige Pass purchases will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets

Bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass was purchased

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1, 2025, to receive these offers. Prices increase Sept. 2, 2025.

Some restrictions apply. Each park’s website details its offerings. For more information about the fall season across Six Flags Entertainment Corporation amusement parks, visit www.sixflags.com