Wizz Air takes off for Madeira from Luton

Wizz Air has celebrated its first flight from London Luton to Madeira, the Portuguese archipelago island situated in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Madeira is a much-loved island get away destination, and for many reasons beyond its warm year-round temperatures.

From relaxing on the black sand beaches, to hiking alongside the levada water channels to swimming with dolphins and exploring vineyards, Madeira is a very inviting destination that caters to every type of holidaymaker – but especially nature lovers.

For passengers looking to book a trip, Madeira is a restriction-free destination for holidaymakers living in the UK as it remains on the travel corridor list, meaning those arriving in England from Madeira do not have to quarantine.

Owain Jones, managing directors Wizz Air UK, said: “Another week, another new route officially launched by Wizz Air in the UK.

“It is fantastic to see our route network go from strength to strength, as we provide affordable, direct connections to our favourite holiday destinations.

“With its warm climate, unique natural beauty and promise of adventure, Madeira offers holidaymakers the chance to explore and unwind in equal measure.

“Madeira remains on the travel corridor list, so passengers living in England do not have to isolate on return.

“As the cold winter months get underway, now is the ideal time to book a trip away to the sunshine.

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new onboard our young, green and ultra-efficient Airbus aircraft fleet.”

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.