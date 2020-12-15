Hyatt Regency Cape Town opens in South Africa

Hyatt has welcomed the opening of Hyatt Regency Cape Town, the first Hyatt-branded property in the city.

Situated at the foot of the iconic Table Mountain, the 137-room Hyatt Regency Cape Town represents the company’s growing brand presence across Africa.

It joins eight existing properties on the continent and is the second Hyatt hotel in South Africa.

The Hyatt Regency brand is designed for productivity in mind, delivering seamless experiences addressing the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

Services and amenities include a memorable culinary experience, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who anticipate every detail of a stay.

Situated in the bustling Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, and only a few minutes from Table Mountain, V&A Waterfront and Robben Island Ferry, Hyatt Regency Cape Town delivers its brand promise to guests that are looking to experience South Africa’s rich and multicultural history.

“We are extremely excited to welcome guests to the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town,” said Asif Raza, general manager Hyatt Regency Cape Town.

“For business travellers, the hotel provides easy access to the financial district and Cape Town International Convention Centre, while its location in the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood makes it a great base for leisure travellers, too.

“The hotel’s tranquil ambiance and modern design will ensure a stress-free guest experience and we are proud that we can now offer the renowned Hyatt Regency service to visitors to South Africa in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.”

The 137 guestrooms and suites at Hyatt Regency Cape Town each boast large floor-to-ceiling windows or a balcony as well as walk-in rain showers.

Designed intuitively and with all the essentials, guests can make the most of their time away with each room offering an expansive workspace, spacious desk and complimentary wireless high-speed internet access.