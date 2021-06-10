Wizz Air launches cabin crew recruitment drive

Wizz Air is recruiting cabin crew members across its UK bases, including London Luton, Gatwick, Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff.

The decision comes ahead of the summer season and hopes international travel may be regaining momentum.

Wizz Air is planning for an operational ramp up this summer as and when travel restrictions allow, and as part of that preparation is looking to grow its highly experienced and friendly Wizz Air UK cabin crew team.

This recruitment drive follows a year of rapid expansion for Wizz Air, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Since March, the airline has added 17 new bases and over 300 routes to its network which spans Europe and beyond.

Since October last year, Wizz Air UK has opened two new bases at Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield, with its fourth base at Cardiff Airport due to launch in July, demonstrating a commitment to the UK market and its strong foothold for further growth.

Those looking for a new and exciting adventure can find out more information and apply here.