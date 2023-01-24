WIZZ AIR INVITES YOU TO DESIGN ITS NEW SUSTAINABILITY LIVERY

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, this week launched an exciting design competition, encouraging talent from across the world to create the sustainability livery for one of its Airbus A321neo aircraft. The winner will receive 2000 EUR in WIZZ vouchers

With one of the youngest fleets in the world and the lowest carbon intensity in Europe, Wizz Air strives to be the greenest choice of air travel. To raise awareness of its sustainability efforts and mark its commitment to further reducing its CO2 emissions intensity by 25% by 2030, Wizz Air invites creative individuals to design the new livery for one of its Airbus A321neo.

The competition is open from 10:00 CET 20 January 2023 and closes at 23:59 on 12 February 2023. All entrants should send their designs via email to [email protected], following the Terms & Conditions and Design Guidelines of the competition. The winning design stands the chance to be used partially or fully in the creation of the final sustainability livery.

Key to Wizz Air’s sustainability strategy is the renewal of its fleet with Airbus A321neos. This aircraft incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the previous model.

In addition to its ambitious fleet renewal programme, Wizz Air is constantly working on fuel efficiency initiatives and improving the related data analytics. The airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus to explore the potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft, as well as with OMV to supply sustainable aviation fuel between 2023 and 2030. These partnerships reinforce Wizz Air’s commitment to driving emissions intensity down by the end of the decade.

More information about Wizz Air’s sustainability initiatives can be found on the WIZZ Cares website and Fly the Greenest page.

