Willa launches world’s first influencer airline ahead of Coachella 2022

Willa, the fintech platform to enable freelancers, influencers, and content creators instant payment, is launching Willa Air, the first airline designed exclusively for influencers and content creators.

Willa Air will offer content creators and influencers a fast, efficient and tailored travel option for major events throughout the year. The airline’s first destination will be Coachella Valley, CA, where nearly 6,000 creators are expected to visit for this year’s festival.

Willa Air will provide door-to-door service from Los Angeles to Coachella Valley for the first weekend gathering. Passengers will receive additional services at the departure lounge (located in The Bank, Willa’s creator space in Venice Beach) including pre-weekend amenities such as a champagne breakfast and black car transportation, and recovery luxuries including IV Drips and massages to decompress.

Aron Levin, co-Founder and CMO, Willa says: “We launched Willa Air to provide superfast and convenient travel for the content creators who are jetting off to events across the U.S. Naturally, we are launching during this huge, creator-fuelled weekend in Coachella Valley, one of the biggest influencer events of the year. Willa was founded with the mission of helping creators, and quick, seamless travel is one of the many ways we are supporting our audience.”

Influencers can secure their seat on Willa Air by visiting willa.com/air and filling out an application to fly.

Willa was designed with the U.S. freelance workforce of 65 million in mind, and built by a team of entrepreneurs with backgrounds in finance, influencer marketing and app creation. The company is making access to payment quick and painless for every freelancer on every project.

The company raised an $18 million Series A round in 2021 led by New York-based FinTech Collective, including additional investments from Entrée Capital and EQT Ventures to power the future of work.