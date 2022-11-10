WHY #RTW 2022?

The launch of the maiden Rwanda Tourism Week.The event, scheduled to take place from 28th November – 3rd December 2022 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV) and Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), carries the theme “Adopting Innovative Approaches to Boost Intra Africa Travel as a drive for Tourism Business Recovery.”

Rwanda Tourism Week is an annual event that seeks to recognize and inspire hospitality and tourism players to strive toward promoting domestic, regional, and continental tourism excellence in customer experience.

Building on the success of the 1st edition (RTW 2021 Report), the event provides a great opportunity to work towards a mindset shift, both among traders and consumers to ensure that there is a seamless flow within the domestic, regional and continental tourism activities.

As the Global Tourism sector recovers from COVID-19, the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism in collaboration with key partners from the Public and Private Sector and Development Stakeholders is organizing the RTW-2022 — aiming at adopting strategies and establishing platforms to share pragmatic global experiences that align with rethinking the Tourism industry through product diversification, innovation and creating strong partnerships that opens the Africa Markets for Tourism Business to sustainable bounce-back.