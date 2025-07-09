Where Sunday Never Ends: The Sundays and Olympic Class Sailing Debut at Hamilton Island Race Week

Front-row seats of the racing from a superyacht. Josh Niland on the menu. MECCA COSMETICA SPF in your beach bag. The Sundays – Hamilton Island’s new boutique hotel - brings a fresh take on Race Week.

Designed to capture the spirit of a long, lazy Sunday — every day of the week — The Sundays opened to acclaim in April 2025 earning praise for its refined coastal aesthetic and relaxed island sensibility. At its heart is Catseye Pool Club, the hotel’s signature restaurant led by acclaimed culinary duo Josh and Julie Niland.

This August, The Sundays brings its brand of laidback luxury to Hamilton Island Race Week for the first time, offering a three-day escape that reimagines how guests dine, unwind and connect — all during one of the country’s most iconic island celebrations.

This year’s Race Week, presented by American Express, marks the 40th anniversary of Hamilton Island Race Week — a landmark sailing regatta and lifestyle event.

Race Week Reimagined at The Sundays

The Sundays will offer an experience shaped by exceptional food, great company and the laidback luxury of Australia’s Tropical Island.

Highlights include a waters’-edge long lunch at Catseye Pool Club, curated by Josh Niland and presented by MECCA COSMETICA — a multi-course menu, showcasing seasonal produce, served with Champagne by Charles Heidsieck and a signature touch of MECCA COSMETICA magic.

Guests will also enjoy an exclusive dinner under the stars on Catseye Beach. The beachfront menu crafted by celebrated chef Alanna Sapwell-Stone will be paired with WHIPBIRD Wines and storytelling from master winemaker Larry Cherubino.

The experience culminates with VIP access aboard Superyacht Impulsive – complete with Champagne, canapés, and front-row views of the on-water action.

“Hamilton Island Race Week has become a standout on Australia’s winter calendar — part regatta, part island-wide celebration —and is one of my favourite weeks on the island each year,” said Nick Dowling, CEO of Hamilton Island.

Olympic-Class Sailing Takes Centre Stage

New for 2025, the Palm Beach Motor Yachts Trans-Tasman 49er Series brings Olympic-calibre talent to Australia’s premier offshore event. From 17-19 August, the daily showdown - affectionately dubbed the ‘Wetisloe Cup’ – will see elite Australian and New Zealand 49er (men’s) and 49erFX (women’s) crews go head-to-head in front of the iconic Walter Barda-designed Hamilton Island Yacht Club.

Expect fierce rivalry, fast boats, and front-row views of the world’s best skiff sailors in action.

“We’re thrilled to host this unique opportunity to watch Olympic-class sailors in action — especially as the Whitsundays prepares to host sailing events for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games,” said Nick Dowling. “We hope this inspires a new generation of sailors to get out on the water.”

“I’ve had the privilege of both racing and soaking up the unique atmosphere of Race Week since the start,” said Mark ‘Ricko’ Richards, CEO of Palm Beach Motor Yachts and skipper of supermaxi Wild Oats XI. “What we build into our motor yachts — performance, precision and style — is exactly what Race Week is all about.”

The series also carries significance in the lead-up to Brisbane 2032, giving both nations’ high-performance sailing programs the chance to compete under Whitsundays conditions.

Australia’s line-up features Olympians Evie Haseldine (49erFX) and Shaun Connor (49er), along with Women’s America’s Cup sailors Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot and Youth America’s Cup sailors Max Paul and Jack Ferguson.

Australian Sailing’s High Performance Director Ian Brambell said the event provides a valuable training platform:

“The Australian Sailing Team is thrilled to be re-joining forces with Hamilton Island with this fantastic event for our skiff sailors to train and compete in one of the world’s most iconic sailing locations. This event also serves as a tremendous opportunity to test out the waters and conditions of one of the potential locations for the Brisbane 2032 sailing venue.”

Ian Stewart, High Performance Director at Yachting New Zealand, added:

“This is a fantastic initiative that brings together the strength and depth of both the Australian and New Zealand 49er fleets. A Trans-Tasman collaboration like this has been in discussion for some time. Hamilton Island is an exceptional place to sail, and this event adds real momentum as we look toward Brisbane 2032.”

Pack Your Wingfoil: Dent Passage Turns On the Action

From Olympic-class rivalry to open-air adrenaline, Race Week’s Wingfoil Exhibition debuts on Saturday16 August. Raced in Dent Passage, this high-energy event invites participants to compete in challenges like fastest run, longest air, and highest jump — all against a Coral Sea backdrop. Spectators can enjoy the action from Bommie Deck at the Hamilton Island Yacht Club, with epic views and a vibrant atmosphere guaranteed.

Island Experiences and Partner Highlights

From Champagne garden parties and beachfront feasts to intimate wine dinners and Italian-inspired evenings, Race Week 2025 features a lineup of exceptional culinary moments alongside live entertainment and food pop-ups on Front Street. Other culinary names on this year’s program include OTTO’s Will Cowper, and brands like Tanqueray, Casamigos and Balter.

New for 2025, Panerai joins the Race Week line-up as an official sponsor, with a dedicated boutique at the Yacht Club showcasing their iconic timepieces throughout the week.

Now in its fourth year as Official SPF Partner, MECCA COSMETICA will unveil a limited-edition 150g version of its cult-status To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen, available on-island and nationwide from 29 July. Commenting on the partnership, Alexandra Bokeyar, MECCA-Maginations General Manager said:

“MECCA COSMETICA is proud to mark its fourth-year partnership with Hamilton Island Race Week as the Official SPF Partner.

Our partnership with Hamilton Island Race Week perfectly aligns with our passion for beauty, sun safety and the Australian lifestyle, and we are so proud to protect the skin of sailors, spectators and holiday-makers alike during this year’s regatta. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Race Week, we’ve partnered with Hamilton Island to release a limited-edition supersized version of our beloved To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen. We will continue to champion skin protection in Australia’s most iconic summer setting and very much look forward to seeing you there.”

MECCA COSMETICA will also be part of this year’s Race Week lifestyle program — with curated moments and premium activations designed to bring beauty and sun protection to centre stage.

Also returning in 2025 are Skin Check Champions, offering complimentary educational skin checks – an initiative, proudly supported by Hamilton Island’s caretakers, the Oatley family, and part of Race Week since 2017.

A Milestone Celebration Not to Be Missed

Now in its 40th year, Hamilton Island Race Week continues to evolve — blending thrilling sailing with live entertainment, destination dining, and open-air celebrations that everyone on the island can enjoy.

“Race Week has always been about more than sailing — it’s a celebration of great food, good company and the magic of Hamilton Island in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef,” said Nick Dowling, CEO of Hamilton Island. “The on-island excitement for our 40th year is next level, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make sure this year is the best yet — for everyone who comes to help us celebrate.”

Event Tickets and Accommodation

Hamilton Island Race Week runs from 16–23 August 2025.

