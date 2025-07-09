Hilton’s Iconic Flagship Brand Debuts In Turin City Centre

Hilton announces the opening of Hilton Turin Centre, Hilton’s latest addition under its flagship brand. Perfectly positioned in the historic heart of the Piedmontese capital, the property is well suited for both business and leisure travellers, boasting a brand-new spa and wellness area, an elegant lobby bar, an executive lounge and a refined restaurant serving a range of authentic Italian and regional cuisines.

With a prime central location, Hilton Turin Centre offers the best of the city within easy reach. Guests are steps from the city’s vibrant shops, charming cafés, and iconic attractions — such as Piazza Castello, the Egyptian Museum, Piazza San Carlo and Mole Antonelliana, a 19th century tower housing the National Cinema Museum.

Set within a historical building of rationalist architecture which emphasised logic, functionality and modern construction techniques, and designed by renowned architect Emilio Decker in 1953, the hotel blends timeless elegance with modern comfort through its sophisticated interior. From grand marble and stone details to sleek, minimalist lines, the interiors pay tribute to the rich heritage of Turin – reflecting Baroque and modern architecture.

The sophisticated and modern aesthetic flows effortlessly into the 175 guest rooms, including 36 suites. Those looking for an unparallelled stay experience can opt for the Presidential Suite, which features stunning views of Turin from its very own private balcony, as well as a Turkish bath and a hydromassage bathtub. A separate fully equipped kitchen and a living room allow for extra space and can be repurposed for private meetings.

Guests can indulge in the classics of Piedmontese cuisine at the hotel’s MALÌA restaurant. Designed by Chef Luca Gubelli, the menu features reimagined culinary delights enriched with Asian influences, produce, techniques, and flavours that reflect Gubelli’s personal vision of cuisine. With over 30 years of experience, Gubelli’s style reflects his extensive experience in high class hotels and fine dining restaurants. Gubelli’s signature creations include wild broccoli with tamarind and green curry, and maccheroncini with guinea fowl ragout, tamari sauce, lime, and coriander.

The hotel’s marble adorned bar Alchemy will invite guests for a curated selection of local and international flavours as it seeks to provide a perfect balance amongst a fusion of contrasts. Guests can also find respite in Dehor, a chic garden area perfect for relaxing and soaking in the local atmosphere.

David Kelly, senior vice president, Continental Europe, Hilton, said, “Hilton’s growth in Italy is stronger than ever, with our presence having more than quadrupled over the last decade. I am excited to mark the opening of Hilton Turin Centre, another fantastic addition to our portfolio set on the doorstep of the Piedmontese capital’s central district. Known for its rich history, architecture and cuisine, Turin is one of Italy’s largest cities and we look forward to extending Hilton’s signature hospitality to guests in this vibrant destination.”

Guido Della Frera, founder and chairman of GDF Hotel and Gruppo Della Frera, added, “Hilton Turin Centre is a highly strategic and ambitious project for us, allowing GDF Hotel to establish a presence in one of Italy’s most dynamic cities. We are excited to welcome guests to a property that represents the best of our philosophy: authentic hospitality, meticulous attention to detail, and international service – set in an urban context rich in charm and culture.”

The hotel is conveniently situated around a 30-minute drive away from Turin-Caselle Airport and just a five-minute drive from Porta Nuova Railway Station, offering a seamless connection to some of Italy’s top destinations, including Milan, Florence, Naples and Rome, allowing both leisure and business travellers alike to make journeys with ease.

Hilton Turin Centre is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

Hilton Turin Centre is located at Via dell’Arcivescovado, 18, Turin, 10121, Italy. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/trnithi-hilton-turin-centre/ or call +39 011 043550 and connect with the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.