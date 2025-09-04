Where Japan’s Art, Architecture and Spirituality Meet Slow Travel

For travellers seeking something out of the ordinary, Setouchi is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind places to stay offering a window into a Japan less travelled. This enchanting region of western Japan is dotted with remarkable lodging offering a unique blend of culture, creativity, and calm. From floating inns and temple stays to art-filled villas and glamping by the sea, these stays go far beyond the standard hotel experience.

Setouchi invites visitors to slow down, explore deeper, and discover unforgettable accommodations that are as inspiring as the landscapes that surround them.

Here are five exceptional stays that embody the spirit of Setouchi:

1. guntû – A Floating Sanctuary on the Seto Inland Sea

Far from a typical cruise, guntû is a floating ryokan—a minimalist inn that drifts elegantly through the calm waters of the Seto Inland Sea. With just 17 terrace suites (single occupancy), each journey is an intimate voyage designed for contemplative stillness and panoramic seascapes. Crafted by architect Yasushi Horibe, the vessel itself is a work of art. Savour seasonal cuisine, soak in the ever-changing views, and embrace the simple pleasure of doing nothing. On Guntu, time itself seems to slow down.

Prices start from ¥1,100,000 per cabin for one person in a terrace suite for a three-day voyage. Prices are correct as of August 2025 and include tax and service charge.

2. Simose Art Garden Villa – Where Art Meets Architecture

On the peaceful shores of Hiroshima Prefecture, Simose Art Garden Villa offers fusion art, modernist architecture, and natural surroundings. Conceived by acclaimed architect Shigeru Ban, the ten villa complex includes private sea-view lodgings, a restaurant championing local ingredients, and a museum featuring the world’s first movable exhibition space. The eight movable galleries sit within the water basin taking inspiration from the islands of the Seto Inland Sea. Incorporating Hiroshima’s shipbuilding technology, this unique architectural design allows the galleries to be moved by floating them on the water. In December 2024, the museum was awarded as ‘The World’s Most Beautiful Museum’ at the 2024 Prix Versailles awards. Ideal for culturally curious travellers, this retreat invites guests to live among the artworks and experience Setouchi’s creativity at its finest.

Prices start from ¥90,000 (£454) per night for one person in a seaside villa on a room-only simple stay plan. Prices are correct as of August 2025 and include tax, service charge and a shuttle service.

3. WEEK Kamiyama – Redefining Rural Luxury

In the verdant hills of Tokushima’s Kamiyama Town, WEEK Kamiyama blends timeless countryside living with minimalist design. A lovingly restored traditional house is paired with new lodgings crafted from locally sourced cedar and cypress wood, overlooking a crystalline river. WEEK Kamiyama is not just a place to stay, it’s an invitation to experience Japan’s evolving countryside, where tradition and modern creativity coexist suited to those looking for authenticity, cultural immersion, and a restorative break far from the usual tourist routes. It’s part of a broader movement to revitalise Japan’s countryside with creativity, sustainability, and meaningful human connection. Guests are invited to live like locals - sharing meals, soaking in the rhythms of rural life, and reconnecting with nature. This is Japan’s “new countryside”: rooted, refined, and reimagined.

Prices start from ¥22,000 (£111) per room based on two people sharing and ¥12,100 (£61) for a single occupancy room. Prices are correct as of August 2025 and include tax and breakfast.

4. SANA MANE – Glamping with an Artistic Edge

On the art island of Naoshima, SANA MANE delivers a glamping experience like no other. The resort’s futuristic geodesic domes nestle between forest and sea, and are complemented by a sauna ‘SAZAE’, designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates. By day, explore iconic art installations; by night, dine under the stars with a feast of Okayama’s black Wagyu beef and seasonal vegetables. It’s a dreamlike blend of contemporary art, nature, and luxury under canvas—with the Seto Inland Sea just steps away.

Prices start from ¥46,000 (£232) per dome on a half board basis (breakfast and dinner). Prices are correct as of August 2025 and include use of the sauna.

5. Setouchi Retreat Aonagi – An Architectural Haven by Tadao Ando

Housed in a former contemporary art museum designed by Tadao Ando, one of Japan’s most renowned architects, celebrated for his minimalist approach that seamlessly blends architecture with nature. Setouchi Retreat Aonagi is an architectural gem overlooking the sea. Ando’s designs create quiet, contemplative spaces that invite reflection and embody stillness, simplicity, and the surrounding landscape. With only seven suites, guests are enveloped in quiet elegance, complete with an infinity pool, private spa, and curated artworks that evolve with the seasons. From its minimalist interiors to its natural beauty, this sanctuary is perfect for travellers seeking a mindful escape where art, design, and landscape become one.

Prices start from ¥65,040 (£327) per night per suite based on single occupancy. Prices are correct as of August 2025 and include tax and service charge.

Why Setouchi Now?

With direct flights from the UK to Osaka and Tokyo, and easy access via Japan’s iconic bullet trains, Setouchi is being discovered by travellers looking beyond the usual tourist trail. Whether you’re an art lover, nature seeker or wellness enthusiast, Setouchi offers the chance to slow down, tune in and be transported, all through the power of extraordinary places to stay.

The Setouchi Region is located in western Japan and surrounds Japan’s largest inland sea. To access the region from the UK there are direct flights to Tokyo from London Heathrow with British Airways, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines. From Tokyo it is a 3 - 5 hour journey via Shinkansen and other means of transport to stations in the region including Shin-Kobe, Himeji, Okayama, Hiroshima, Shin-Yamaguchi and Shikoku (Kagawa, Ehime and Tokushima).

For more information about these and other Setouchi Journeys visit www.setouchi.travel/en