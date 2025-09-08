What’s New in the Isere Region, French Alps

The small village of Saint-Antoine-l’Abbaye has won the coveted title of France’s Favorite Village for 2025, a national title awarded for a site of unique spiritual, historical, and cultural significance. Located in the foothills of the Vercors massif, half-way between Grenoble and Valence, Saint-Antoine-l’Abbaye is named after Saint Anthony the Great, whose relics and bones are preserved in the impressive Gothic abbey. Home to just 1,200 residents, the medieval village has beautifully preserved half-timbered houses and winding cobbled lanes. In 2009 it was named one of the Plus Beaux Villages de France.

Vercors in lights

A new immersive light show will open this winter in Bois Barbu in Villard-de Lans. Vercors en Lumière combines light, sound and storytelling to create a magical nighttime adventure in the forest. As darkness falls, follow in the footsteps of Papito and his granddaughter and discover the landscapes, wildlife and stories that shape the soul of the Vercors.

A new sound and light show in the Choranche Cave - Vercors

Located between the hanging houses of Pont-en-Royans and Villard-de-Lans in the heart of the Vercors are the Choranche Cave. First discovered at the end of the 19th century, the caves are most famous for their fistulous stalactites. Today, however, there’s a new reason to visit. The cave’s new sound and light show highlights the history of the cave and shares the legends surrounding it. The show has been built entirely with low-consumption LED technology and discreet installations, thereby minimising its impact on the environment.

New cable-car in Oz 3300 - Oisans

The Alpe d’Huez ski area has embarked on a new project, “Altitude 3300” to modernise the ski domain, replacing aging equipment with more efficient cable cars and providing a more seamless, accessible and sustainable high-altitude experience for everyone who loves the mountains. Work has already taken place at the intermediate station in Oz 3000 which has been renovated and improved to ensure skiers access the resort’s highest peak quickly and comfortably. The project will be completed in 2030

Snowshoeing at the summit - Oisans

This winter, the Bureau des Guides in Les 2 Alpes is offering two new snowshoe adventures. The first is a high-altitude snowshoe hike at an altitude of 3,200 metres with long vertical drops and blockbuster views. This is definitely a hike rather than a stroll and aimed at the seriously sporty. For something a little more low-key, Les 2 Alpes is introducing a nighttime wildlife observation walk by snowshoe and the chance to see some of the local residents come out to feed and play.

Ice swimming in Chamrousse - Belledonne

Cold water swimming has long been heralded as a cure for myriad ailments but how about ice swimming? Defined as swimming in water that is 5.0°C or lower, ice swimming is said to give you more energy, less stress and a stronger immune system. Try it for yourself this winter in the Lacs Robert in Chamrousse, an immersive adventure that combines the thrill of the cold with the beauty of the alpine landscapes. Wearing only a swimsuit, dive into crystal clear waters surrounded and soak up the snow-capped peaks.

The Super Slalom comes to Chamrousse - Belledone

The Super Slalom, the longest slalom race in the world, is typically held in La Plagne but this year it is coming to Isère. Conceived by skiing superstars Julien Lizerou and Julien Régnier in 2017, the 4km long course is a way for both pros and amateurs to celebrate the end of the season. As well as professionals from all disciplines: freestyle, downhill, slalom and even biathlon, the lively event sees plenty of competitors tackle the thigh-burning course in fancy dress

Shining a new light on Chartreuse

The enigmatic pale green and yellow liquors have been produced by the silent order of Carthusian monks since 1737. This winter, experience the newly revamped Museum of la Grande Chartreuse that won’t reveal what 130 botanicals are used to produce this famous drink but will share some of the mysteries surrounding both the liquor and the silent order. In addition to a new exhibition exploring the history of the advertising Chartreuse, there’s an apothecary and a cocktail bar where drinks including the legendary Last Word and the Charteuse Mule are served.