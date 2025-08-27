Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Nestlé Join Forces in Heroic DC Takeover

Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s, the region’s largest indoor theme park, has teamed up with global food and beverage giants Nestlé MENA for a superpowered summer of fun campaign.

Taking flight until the end of August, the campaign will offer the chance to win prizes and discounts when purchasing DC themed boxes of Nestlé favorites, including Nesquik, Cocoa Puffs and Chocapic. Additionally, prizes can be won across Nestle’s social channels.

Running alongside Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi DC Super Hero Season, the limited-run boxes invite the entire family to complete on-pack challenges, with the chance to win big. Up for grabs are 16 staycations to Yas Island with hotel stays and flights included, as well as 200 tickets to Warner Bros. World™, the region’s largest indoor theme park.

If the family can’t wait to meet their favorite DC heroes in person, in-store activations across 300+ locations in the MENA region are bringing the fun to 20 million people, with immersive branded aisle displays and DC-themed cutouts.

Nestlé fanatics can also get in with a chance online, as DC superheroes are suiting up Nestlé’s e-commerce and social channels until the end of the month.

This super strength partnership unites Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Nestlé as a trusted household names for the entire family.

DC Super Hero Season is running until 31 August 2025, offering the ideal immersive entertainment day out. From DC-themed heroic shows and pop-up performances to photo moments family-favorite Super Heroes and surprises you won’t see coming – there is something for everyone.

Warner Bros. World were worthy winners of Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024 and Yas Island winner of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2024 in last years World Travel Awards.

For more campaign information visit https://www.nestle-cereals.com/mena/me-en/superman