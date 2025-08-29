Step into a sporty September on Hudayriyat Island

If your vacation was all about relaxation and you’re raring to get back to your fitness routine, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s popular destination to escape the everyday, offers plenty of activities for all ages – and that includes babies.

From the reopening of Barrefix Studio and discounts on padel courts to world-class tennis programmes and the challenging Primal Race, you’re bound to find something that floats your boat. And to reward yourself for all the hard work, explore the newly launched brunches at Ilios and Nalu.



ACTIVITIES ON HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND

Barrefix Studio Reopening

If you were missing Barrefix Studio’s workouts born from ballet, powered by Pilates and fuelled by fitness, you’ll be happy to hear this: After a summer break, the popular hub for those keen to enhance their mind-body connection, is reopening with a whole new roster of classes for everyone. Take your pick from Barrefix BABY for mothers and infants, Barrefix CARDIO for high-energy barre workouts, Enhanced Mobility for joint flexibility and movement, Mixed Yoga for muscle recovery and Baby Ballet for young children.

Location: Barrefix Studio, 321 Sports

Dates: From 1 September onwards

Timings: https://www.barrefix.com/schedule

Prices: https://www.barrefix.com/pricing

Booking: https://www.barrefix.com/schedule

Marsana Summer Night Beach

Love swimming in the sea but feel it’s too hot to go to the beach during the day? This summer, Marsana East Beach has transformed into Abu Dhabi’s first-ever night beach, offering you a unique way to enjoy the sea after sunset. Dive into the waves under the watchful eye of a lifeguard and relax in the floodlit sand in a safe environment. With extended evening hours, curated family-friendly activities, special summer promotions and dining offers from eight participating outlets, Marsana has become the capital’s go-to night destination.

Location: Marsana East Beach

Dates: Every day

Timings: Monday to Friday – sunset to 10pm

Saturday and Sunday – sunset to midnight

Entry fee: Adults (12+) – AED 50 on weekdays, AED 100 on weekends

Kids (6-11) – AED 25 on weekdays, AED 50 on weekends

Kids under 6 – free

Summer offers:

Marsana East Beach Discount: Spend AED 200+ at any of the participating F&B outlets listed below and receive 50% off Marsana East Beach access

Splash Park Discount: Enjoy 50% off tickets to Circuit X Splash Park with every visit to Marsana East Beach

F&B Deals: Breath by the Beach – 10% off on weekdays

Nonna Stella Osteria – 15% off à la carte orders

Muncheeze Grilled Cheese – AED 39 for selected items on weekdays

Oro – 10% off

Cold Stone Creamery – 15% off selected items

Leen Outlet Market – 10% off café items

Marmoura – complimentary drink with every AED 100 spent

Kurepu – 10% off

Indoor and Outdoor Padel Court Offer

Calling all padel lovers! Level up your game for less with a special offer on booking indoor and outdoor courts this summer.

Location: WPA x 321 Sports

Dates: Every day until 30 September

Time: 8am to 11pm

Booking fee: Indoor courts – AED 224 per hour

Outdoor courts – AED 120 per hour

Booking: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7958

321 Sports Membership Offer

Interested in joining 321 Sports? Now you have the perfect opportunity with a limited-time tiered discount on its 12-month Platinum membership. The offer is open to new members and current members of partner facilities who wish to switch to 321 Sports.

Location: 321 Sports

Dates: 1 to 30 September

Timings: 7am to 2am

Discount: 35% for the first 50 buyers

Registration link: https://321sports.ae/membership/

Mouratoglu Tennis Programme

Discover the famous Mouratoglu coaching methodology, developed by renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglu, at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports. Benefit from hyper-personalised training by certified multilingual coaches with a focus on enjoyment, improvement and performance. The programme includes private and semi-private lessons, cardio tennis, ladies’ mornings and social play, alongside junior pathways for rising talent. With six semi-covered hard courts, five indoor padel courts, multi-sport areas and premium fitness and recovery zones, Abu Dhabi’s world-class tennis hub combines elite facilities with tailored coaching.

Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports

Age: 18+

Dates: 1 September 2025 to 14 July 2026

Registration: 050 356 8874

Mouratoglu Junior Tennis Programme

Are you a parent to a tennis prodigy? Build your child’s racket skills with a world-class junior tennis programme launching at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports in collaboration with the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. The programme combines elite coaching, clear player pathways and a proven methodology in a welcoming, high-energy environment designed to support personal and athletic development on and off the court.

Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports

Age: 4-18 years

Dates: 1 September 2025 to 14 July 2026

Registration: 050 356 8874

Splash Birthday Parties

Celebrate your kid’s birthday with fun water activities and learning challenges, including gem mining. Let your little one and their friends loose on the Splash Pad, the Pirate’s Playground and in the pool under the watchful eye of dedicated personnel.

Location: Circuit X Splash Park

Dates: Every day until 30 September

Timings: Monday to Friday – 10am to 10pm

Saturday & Sunday – 9am to 11pm

Price: AED 145 per child for two hours

Booking: https://circuitxuae.com/parties/splash-parties

Free Paintball Target Shooting Experience

Book a gravity-defying birthday party at the Ropes Park and get a complimentary paintball target shooting session for all participants.

Location: Circuit X Ropes Park

Dates: Every day until 30 September

Price: Free with every party booking

Booking: https://circuitxuae.com/parties/ropes-parties

Back-to-School Splash Pass

Slide back to school with two-hour daily water fun all September long. Dive into Splash Pad adventures, cool off in the pool and let your kids run wild on the Pirate’s Playground every single day.

Location: Circuit X Splash Park

Dates: Every day until 30 September

Timings: 10am to 10pm

Price: AED 450

Registration: https://circuitxuae.com/promotions/Splash-Park-Monthly-Membership

Post-Natal Recovery Programme at Barrefix Studio

If you’re a new mother who wants to get back into fitness but isn’t sure where to start, Barrefix Studio’s Post-Natal Recovery Programme is the perfect option for you. Rebuild your core after delivery in a safe and effective way under the expert guidance of pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist Sarah Webster. Babies and nannies are welcome.

Location: Barrefix Studio, 321 Sports

Dates: Every Tuesday from 2 September to 2 October

Timings: 10 to 11am

Price: AED 600

Booking: https://app.arketa.co/barrefix/pricing/checkout/2F0XtiAw3XanshgGdtcM

WPA x 321 Sports Padel Socials

Get together with padel players of similar skill levels for two hours of competitive yet fun play, brought to you by the World Padel Academy (WPA) and 321 Sports Padel Tournaments. Designed to foster a strong padel community, King of Blue Courts, Wednesday Warriors and Thursday Thunders will make you want to come back every week for shared experiences, networking and player testimonials that create a dynamic and welcoming sports environment.

Location: WPA x 321 Sports

King of Blue Courts

Dates: Every Tuesday

Time: 8pm to 10pm

Level: C/C STRONG

Entry fee: AED 125

Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7958

Wednesday Warriors

Dates: Every Wednesday

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Level: C+

Entry fee: AED 140

Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7959

Thursday Thunders

Dates: Every Thursday

Time: 8pm to 10pm

Level: C STRONG

Entry fee: AED 125

Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7960

2025/2026 Season Football Academy Tryouts

Got a budding Christiano Ronaldo at home? Sign them up for the new player tryouts at the 321 Sports Football Academy for the 2025/2026 season, targeting youth athletes for the U10, U12 and U14 categories. Top talent will be selected to join 321 Sports’ elite football pathway, focused on high-level training, competition and player development.

Location: 321 Sports

Dates (choose one): Sunday, 7 September

Tuesday, 9 September

Thursday, 11 September

Timings: 6 to 7 pm

Price: Free

Registration link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/Duy9XV1kWB

BMX Workshops

Does your kid dream of becoming a wiz on two wheels? Sign them up for a weekend workshop focusing on balance, skills and fun BMX challenges. In addition, an optional buddy programme encourages social learning and friendly competition.

Location: Circuit X BMX Park

Dates: Every weekend until 30 September

Timings: 10 to 11am

Price: AED 125

Booking: https://wa.me/971566162779

Open Day at the Mouratoglu Tennis Center

Would you like to experience firsthand how elite players train while enjoying an unforgettable day of tennis, fun and community? Come down for the open day at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports to play on its state-of-the-art courts, meet its team of international coaches and engage in age-grouped activities for juniors and adults. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you’re guaranteed to feel at home on the court.

Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports

Date: Saturday, 13 September

Time: U6 & U8 – 4 to 5pm

U10, U12 & U14 – 5 to 6pm

U18 & Adults – 6 to 7pm

Price: Free

Registration: 050 356 8874

Primal Race – Ultra

Tackle a gruelling course that pushes every limit in the ultimate Primal Race solo challenge that will test your strength, endurance and mindset. This category is designed for athletes who wish to experience the event in its entirety, from start to finish, in a single, continuous effort independently, without teammates.

Location: 321 Sports

Date: Friday, 26 September

Price: AED 339

Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2644

Primal Race – Teams of 3

Is your friend group tough enough? Grab two buddies and join the Primal Race flagship team event, with the flexibility to choose between scaled or RX formats. This category is designed to promote teamwork, resilience and strategic performance across all skill levels.

Location: 321 Sports

Date: Saturday, 27 September

Price: AED 979

Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2646

Primal Race – Mixed Pairs

Test the physical strength and endurance of your relationship or friendship by signing up your man/woman team for the Primal Race. Take your pick from two distinct divisions – Peak, a heavyweight category tailored to experienced athletes pursuing a higher level of challenge, or pathway, a lighter, more accessible division designed for newcomers or those seeking an introduction to the Primal experience.

Location: 321 Sports

Date: Sunday, 28 September

Price: AED 689

Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2648

Skateboarding School – Level Up Your Skate

Let your kid jump into an eight-session skateboarding programme designed for children of all levels. Whether it’s their first time on a board or they’re already confident skaters, kids will improve their skills, build confidence and earn achievement badges along the way. Enrol before 20 September and enjoy a 10% early-bird discount plus a free branded T-shirt. Private lessons are also available.

Location: Circuit X Skate Park

Dates: Every Tuesday or Wednesday from 6 October onwards

Timings: 5 to 6pm

Price: AED 995

Booking: www.circuitxuae.com/events/Skateboarding-Lessons

DINING AND NIGHTS OUT ON HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND

Ilios Business Lunch

Enjoy a refreshing midday break in a relaxing and refined atmosphere with a weekday business lunch at Ilios. Choose from a selection of delectable dining options, complemented by water and coffee or tea.

Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays

Time: Noon to 4pm

Price: AED 145 per person including one starter and one main course

AED 180 per person including two starters and one main course or one starter, one main course and one dessert

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Ilios/business-lunch-4958062731345920

Surf Business Lunch

Escape the office and head to Nalu for a business lunch with a surf-inspired atmosphere, featuring a selection of dishes influenced by Latin American and Asian cuisines, accompanied by a small water and coffee or fine tea.

Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays

Time: Noon to 4pm

Price: AED 125 per person including one starter and one main course

AED 160 per person including two starters and one main course or one starter, one main course and one dessert

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/business-lunch-5253438847860736

Sundowners at Nalu

Need to unwind after work? Watch the sun set in the company of your nearest and dearest while sampling the selection of bar bites and draft beer at Nalu, where every sip hits the right spot.

Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays

Time: 5pm to 8pm

Price: Half pint – AED 23

Full pint – AED 36

Booking: https://wa.link/tfwhxf

Because it’s HER

Grab your girls for the perfect start to your weekend with a golden-hour escape at Ilios, featuring free-flowing drinks, sunset views, a temperature-controlled pool and good vibes only.

Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Friday except public holidays

Time: 4pm to 7pm

Price: Soft package – AED 125

House package – AED 145

Booking: https://wa.link/tfwhxf

Pizza Night Party

Grab a slice – or six – of pizza in the relaxed yet vibrant ambience of Nalu, complete with laid-back surfing vibes.

Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Friday except public holidays

Time: 7pm to 9pm

Price: Unlimited pizza for 2 hours – AED 125

8 malt beverages for 2 hours – AED 200

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/pizza-chill-friday-nights-at-nalu-4555531225022464

La Ola Brunch

Ride the vibe with La Ola, the tropical brunch at Nalu and the ultimate weekend escape for those who live the wave. Enjoy fresh coastal flavours, paired with Nalu’s refined boho beach spirit and tropical beats in a vibrant, social and fun atmosphere.

Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Prices: Soft package – AED 300

House package – AED 400

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/latin-american-brunch-4763078891683840

‘A Taste of Greece’ Brunch

Celebrate tradition, flavour and togetherness at Ilios with its newly launched ‘A Taste of Greece’ brunch. Gather your family and friends to experience the warmth of Greek hospitality with authentic homemade recipes, served family-style in a refined yet relaxed coastal ambiance.

Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Prices: Soft package – AED 325

House package – AED 450

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Ilios/greek-brunch-4928165422055424

Sunday Roast

Make time for a weekend institution and sit down to a traditional three-course Sunday roast at Nalu, set against a surf-inspired backdrop, with a resident DJ for entertainment.

Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Price: AED160 per person for one main, unlimited sides and a dessert with two half-pints of Corona

Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/sunday-roast-5233543318224896