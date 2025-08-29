Step into a sporty September on Hudayriyat Island
If your vacation was all about relaxation and you’re raring to get back to your fitness routine, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s popular destination to escape the everyday, offers plenty of activities for all ages – and that includes babies.
From the reopening of Barrefix Studio and discounts on padel courts to world-class tennis programmes and the challenging Primal Race, you’re bound to find something that floats your boat. And to reward yourself for all the hard work, explore the newly launched brunches at Ilios and Nalu.
ACTIVITIES ON HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND
Barrefix Studio Reopening
If you were missing Barrefix Studio’s workouts born from ballet, powered by Pilates and fuelled by fitness, you’ll be happy to hear this: After a summer break, the popular hub for those keen to enhance their mind-body connection, is reopening with a whole new roster of classes for everyone. Take your pick from Barrefix BABY for mothers and infants, Barrefix CARDIO for high-energy barre workouts, Enhanced Mobility for joint flexibility and movement, Mixed Yoga for muscle recovery and Baby Ballet for young children.
Location: Barrefix Studio, 321 Sports
Dates: From 1 September onwards
Timings: https://www.barrefix.com/schedule
Prices: https://www.barrefix.com/pricing
Booking: https://www.barrefix.com/schedule
Marsana Summer Night Beach
Love swimming in the sea but feel it’s too hot to go to the beach during the day? This summer, Marsana East Beach has transformed into Abu Dhabi’s first-ever night beach, offering you a unique way to enjoy the sea after sunset. Dive into the waves under the watchful eye of a lifeguard and relax in the floodlit sand in a safe environment. With extended evening hours, curated family-friendly activities, special summer promotions and dining offers from eight participating outlets, Marsana has become the capital’s go-to night destination.
Location: Marsana East Beach
Dates: Every day
Timings: Monday to Friday – sunset to 10pm
Saturday and Sunday – sunset to midnight
Entry fee: Adults (12+) – AED 50 on weekdays, AED 100 on weekends
Kids (6-11) – AED 25 on weekdays, AED 50 on weekends
Kids under 6 – free
Summer offers:
Marsana East Beach Discount: Spend AED 200+ at any of the participating F&B outlets listed below and receive 50% off Marsana East Beach access
Splash Park Discount: Enjoy 50% off tickets to Circuit X Splash Park with every visit to Marsana East Beach
F&B Deals: Breath by the Beach – 10% off on weekdays
Nonna Stella Osteria – 15% off à la carte orders
Muncheeze Grilled Cheese – AED 39 for selected items on weekdays
Oro – 10% off
Cold Stone Creamery – 15% off selected items
Leen Outlet Market – 10% off café items
Marmoura – complimentary drink with every AED 100 spent
Kurepu – 10% off
Indoor and Outdoor Padel Court Offer
Calling all padel lovers! Level up your game for less with a special offer on booking indoor and outdoor courts this summer.
Location: WPA x 321 Sports
Dates: Every day until 30 September
Time: 8am to 11pm
Booking fee: Indoor courts – AED 224 per hour
Outdoor courts – AED 120 per hour
Booking: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7958
321 Sports Membership Offer
Interested in joining 321 Sports? Now you have the perfect opportunity with a limited-time tiered discount on its 12-month Platinum membership. The offer is open to new members and current members of partner facilities who wish to switch to 321 Sports.
Location: 321 Sports
Dates: 1 to 30 September
Timings: 7am to 2am
Discount: 35% for the first 50 buyers
Registration link: https://321sports.ae/membership/
Mouratoglu Tennis Programme
Discover the famous Mouratoglu coaching methodology, developed by renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglu, at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports. Benefit from hyper-personalised training by certified multilingual coaches with a focus on enjoyment, improvement and performance. The programme includes private and semi-private lessons, cardio tennis, ladies’ mornings and social play, alongside junior pathways for rising talent. With six semi-covered hard courts, five indoor padel courts, multi-sport areas and premium fitness and recovery zones, Abu Dhabi’s world-class tennis hub combines elite facilities with tailored coaching.
Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports
Age: 18+
Dates: 1 September 2025 to 14 July 2026
Registration: 050 356 8874
Mouratoglu Junior Tennis Programme
Are you a parent to a tennis prodigy? Build your child’s racket skills with a world-class junior tennis programme launching at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports in collaboration with the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. The programme combines elite coaching, clear player pathways and a proven methodology in a welcoming, high-energy environment designed to support personal and athletic development on and off the court.
Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports
Age: 4-18 years
Dates: 1 September 2025 to 14 July 2026
Registration: 050 356 8874
Splash Birthday Parties
Celebrate your kid’s birthday with fun water activities and learning challenges, including gem mining. Let your little one and their friends loose on the Splash Pad, the Pirate’s Playground and in the pool under the watchful eye of dedicated personnel.
Location: Circuit X Splash Park
Dates: Every day until 30 September
Timings: Monday to Friday – 10am to 10pm
Saturday & Sunday – 9am to 11pm
Price: AED 145 per child for two hours
Booking: https://circuitxuae.com/parties/splash-parties
Free Paintball Target Shooting Experience
Book a gravity-defying birthday party at the Ropes Park and get a complimentary paintball target shooting session for all participants.
Location: Circuit X Ropes Park
Dates: Every day until 30 September
Price: Free with every party booking
Booking: https://circuitxuae.com/parties/ropes-parties
Back-to-School Splash Pass
Slide back to school with two-hour daily water fun all September long. Dive into Splash Pad adventures, cool off in the pool and let your kids run wild on the Pirate’s Playground every single day.
Location: Circuit X Splash Park
Dates: Every day until 30 September
Timings: 10am to 10pm
Price: AED 450
Registration: https://circuitxuae.com/promotions/Splash-Park-Monthly-Membership
Post-Natal Recovery Programme at Barrefix Studio
If you’re a new mother who wants to get back into fitness but isn’t sure where to start, Barrefix Studio’s Post-Natal Recovery Programme is the perfect option for you. Rebuild your core after delivery in a safe and effective way under the expert guidance of pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist Sarah Webster. Babies and nannies are welcome.
Location: Barrefix Studio, 321 Sports
Dates: Every Tuesday from 2 September to 2 October
Timings: 10 to 11am
Price: AED 600
Booking: https://app.arketa.co/barrefix/pricing/checkout/2F0XtiAw3XanshgGdtcM
WPA x 321 Sports Padel Socials
Get together with padel players of similar skill levels for two hours of competitive yet fun play, brought to you by the World Padel Academy (WPA) and 321 Sports Padel Tournaments. Designed to foster a strong padel community, King of Blue Courts, Wednesday Warriors and Thursday Thunders will make you want to come back every week for shared experiences, networking and player testimonials that create a dynamic and welcoming sports environment.
Location: WPA x 321 Sports
King of Blue Courts
Dates: Every Tuesday
Time: 8pm to 10pm
Level: C/C STRONG
Entry fee: AED 125
Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7958
Wednesday Warriors
Dates: Every Wednesday
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Level: C+
Entry fee: AED 140
Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7959
Thursday Thunders
Dates: Every Thursday
Time: 8pm to 10pm
Level: C STRONG
Entry fee: AED 125
Registration: WhatsApp +971 50 438 7960
2025/2026 Season Football Academy Tryouts
Got a budding Christiano Ronaldo at home? Sign them up for the new player tryouts at the 321 Sports Football Academy for the 2025/2026 season, targeting youth athletes for the U10, U12 and U14 categories. Top talent will be selected to join 321 Sports’ elite football pathway, focused on high-level training, competition and player development.
Location: 321 Sports
Dates (choose one): Sunday, 7 September
Tuesday, 9 September
Thursday, 11 September
Timings: 6 to 7 pm
Price: Free
Registration link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/Duy9XV1kWB
BMX Workshops
Does your kid dream of becoming a wiz on two wheels? Sign them up for a weekend workshop focusing on balance, skills and fun BMX challenges. In addition, an optional buddy programme encourages social learning and friendly competition.
Location: Circuit X BMX Park
Dates: Every weekend until 30 September
Timings: 10 to 11am
Price: AED 125
Booking: https://wa.me/971566162779
Open Day at the Mouratoglu Tennis Center
Would you like to experience firsthand how elite players train while enjoying an unforgettable day of tennis, fun and community? Come down for the open day at the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at 321 Sports to play on its state-of-the-art courts, meet its team of international coaches and engage in age-grouped activities for juniors and adults. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you’re guaranteed to feel at home on the court.
Location: Mouratoglou Tennis Center, 321 Sports
Date: Saturday, 13 September
Time: U6 & U8 – 4 to 5pm
U10, U12 & U14 – 5 to 6pm
U18 & Adults – 6 to 7pm
Price: Free
Registration: 050 356 8874
Primal Race – Ultra
Tackle a gruelling course that pushes every limit in the ultimate Primal Race solo challenge that will test your strength, endurance and mindset. This category is designed for athletes who wish to experience the event in its entirety, from start to finish, in a single, continuous effort independently, without teammates.
Location: 321 Sports
Date: Friday, 26 September
Price: AED 339
Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2644
Primal Race – Teams of 3
Is your friend group tough enough? Grab two buddies and join the Primal Race flagship team event, with the flexibility to choose between scaled or RX formats. This category is designed to promote teamwork, resilience and strategic performance across all skill levels.
Location: 321 Sports
Date: Saturday, 27 September
Price: AED 979
Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2646
Primal Race – Mixed Pairs
Test the physical strength and endurance of your relationship or friendship by signing up your man/woman team for the Primal Race. Take your pick from two distinct divisions – Peak, a heavyweight category tailored to experienced athletes pursuing a higher level of challenge, or pathway, a lighter, more accessible division designed for newcomers or those seeking an introduction to the Primal experience.
Location: 321 Sports
Date: Sunday, 28 September
Price: AED 689
Registration link: https://www.team-aretas.com/competitions/2648
Skateboarding School – Level Up Your Skate
Let your kid jump into an eight-session skateboarding programme designed for children of all levels. Whether it’s their first time on a board or they’re already confident skaters, kids will improve their skills, build confidence and earn achievement badges along the way. Enrol before 20 September and enjoy a 10% early-bird discount plus a free branded T-shirt. Private lessons are also available.
Location: Circuit X Skate Park
Dates: Every Tuesday or Wednesday from 6 October onwards
Timings: 5 to 6pm
Price: AED 995
Booking: www.circuitxuae.com/events/Skateboarding-Lessons
DINING AND NIGHTS OUT ON HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND
Ilios Business Lunch
Enjoy a refreshing midday break in a relaxing and refined atmosphere with a weekday business lunch at Ilios. Choose from a selection of delectable dining options, complemented by water and coffee or tea.
Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays
Time: Noon to 4pm
Price: AED 145 per person including one starter and one main course
AED 180 per person including two starters and one main course or one starter, one main course and one dessert
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Ilios/business-lunch-4958062731345920
Surf Business Lunch
Escape the office and head to Nalu for a business lunch with a surf-inspired atmosphere, featuring a selection of dishes influenced by Latin American and Asian cuisines, accompanied by a small water and coffee or fine tea.
Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays
Time: Noon to 4pm
Price: AED 125 per person including one starter and one main course
AED 160 per person including two starters and one main course or one starter, one main course and one dessert
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/business-lunch-5253438847860736
Sundowners at Nalu
Need to unwind after work? Watch the sun set in the company of your nearest and dearest while sampling the selection of bar bites and draft beer at Nalu, where every sip hits the right spot.
Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Monday to Friday except public holidays
Time: 5pm to 8pm
Price: Half pint – AED 23
Full pint – AED 36
Booking: https://wa.link/tfwhxf
Because it’s HER
Grab your girls for the perfect start to your weekend with a golden-hour escape at Ilios, featuring free-flowing drinks, sunset views, a temperature-controlled pool and good vibes only.
Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Friday except public holidays
Time: 4pm to 7pm
Price: Soft package – AED 125
House package – AED 145
Booking: https://wa.link/tfwhxf
Pizza Night Party
Grab a slice – or six – of pizza in the relaxed yet vibrant ambience of Nalu, complete with laid-back surfing vibes.
Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Friday except public holidays
Time: 7pm to 9pm
Price: Unlimited pizza for 2 hours – AED 125
8 malt beverages for 2 hours – AED 200
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/pizza-chill-friday-nights-at-nalu-4555531225022464
La Ola Brunch
Ride the vibe with La Ola, the tropical brunch at Nalu and the ultimate weekend escape for those who live the wave. Enjoy fresh coastal flavours, paired with Nalu’s refined boho beach spirit and tropical beats in a vibrant, social and fun atmosphere.
Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 1pm to 4pm
Prices: Soft package – AED 300
House package – AED 400
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/latin-american-brunch-4763078891683840
‘A Taste of Greece’ Brunch
Celebrate tradition, flavour and togetherness at Ilios with its newly launched ‘A Taste of Greece’ brunch. Gather your family and friends to experience the warmth of Greek hospitality with authentic homemade recipes, served family-style in a refined yet relaxed coastal ambiance.
Location: Ilios Beach Club, Surf Abu Dhabi
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 1pm to 4pm
Prices: Soft package – AED 325
House package – AED 450
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Ilios/greek-brunch-4928165422055424
Sunday Roast
Make time for a weekend institution and sit down to a traditional three-course Sunday roast at Nalu, set against a surf-inspired backdrop, with a resident DJ for entertainment.
Location: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge
Date: Every Sunday
Time: 1pm to 4pm
Price: AED160 per person for one main, unlimited sides and a dessert with two half-pints of Corona
Booking: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/Nalu/sunday-roast-5233543318224896