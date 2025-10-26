Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan Redefines Modern Luxury on the New Bund

Hilton has announced the opening of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan, a landmark addition to the brand’s luxury portfolio in China. The property’s debut marks a significant chapter for Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai, as the third city worldwide to have two Waldorf Astoria properties. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan sits on the southern stretch of Shanghai’s new Bund, in the vibrant Qiantan District of Pudong and on the opposite side of the Huangpu River from Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund. Together, the properties underscore the brand’s long-term vision and growing presence in China.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan enjoys a rare balance of prime riverfront views, direct access to Qiantan Park and the waterfront promenade of Qiantan Youcheng Park, and an immersive connection to nature. Just a step removed from the city’s busiest districts, the hotel is a serene urban retreat that feels worlds apart in pace against the city’s cosmopolitan energy. It remains minutes away from everything that matters, as a place to switch off without disconnecting.

“Shanghai remains one of Asia’s most dynamic and captivating international cities,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “With Hilton’s decades of presence in China, we are proud to bring Waldorf Astoria’s timeless elegance and unforgettable experiences to the emerging Qiantan district. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan introduces a distinguished new luxury address to the city and reaffirms our confidence in the future of luxury travel in China.”

​​A Legacy Reimagined​​

With the reopening of the legendary Waldorf Astoria New York – hailed by Hilton founder Conrad Hilton as “The Greatest of Them All” – 2025 has been a landmark year in the brand’s history.

Waldorf Astoria made its Asia Pacific debut in China in 2010 with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion. Over the past 15 years, Waldorf Astoria has built a portfolio of five hotels across the country – Shanghai on the Bund, Beijing, Chengdu, Xiamen, and now Shanghai Qiantan – each embodying the brand’s heritage of effortless luxury.

“The debut of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan marks an extraordinary moment for the brand as we continue to expand our legacy of luxury around the world,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, luxury brands, Hilton. “Shanghai is a city of dualities: historic yet forward-looking, refined yet full of energy. This new property captures that spirit with grace and imagination. Every Waldorf Astoria evokes a feeling that goes beyond architecture or design; it’s about how a place moves you. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan embodies that emotion through timeless elegance, artistry, and hospitality that lingers long after a guest’s stay.”





​​Refined Waterfront Luxury ​​

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) and Cheng Chung Design (CCD), Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan draws inspiration from the city’s Art Deco heritage, expressed through a modern lens. The result is a space that feels both contemporary and timeless — a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city.

Throughout the hotel, every detail is refined and intentional. Iconic brand elements such as the reimagined peacock motif and sail-inspired details that evoke the hotel’s riverfront location create a distinct sense of place. Chinese craftsmanship and design are celebrated with subtlety and style, creating a dynamic dialogue between East and West, heritage and contemporary.

The hotel offers 204 expansive rooms and suites starting at 52 square meters, featuring panoramic river views and generous balconies. Select suites feature outdoor jacuzzis, creating private, intimate spaces for guests to unwind against a backdrop of Shanghai’s skyline.

Culinary Artistry ​and Innovation

Culinary artistry and innovative mixology are central to the Waldorf Astoria experience. At Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan, guests can discover a gastronomic journey that honors the brand’s legacy while embracing Shanghai’s dynamic spirit.

Arame presents a fresh take on modern European cuisine with local produce, where classic techniques meet contemporary flair. Guests can enjoy leisurely daytime brunches crafted by the hotel’s culinary team. At Fu Cheng, Michelin-starred chef Justin Yang showcases refined Min cuisine rooted in Quanzhou traditions, with premium ingredients and off-menu creations that reflect his personal culinary style. Tea sommeliers elevate the experience with curated pairings. For an exclusive and immersive dining experience, the Starlight room offers a reservation-only chef’s table, featuring an open kitchen and private terrace with sweeping views of the Huangpu River.

At the heart of the hotel, Peacock Alley pays homage to the legendary lounge at the newly reopened Waldorf Astoria New York – the iconic venue where the glamorous gathered to see and be seen. Seated along floor-to-ceiling windows with views of greenery and the river, it offers a refined setting for connection, celebration and indulgence. The space also features two interactive preparation areas, a beverage bar and a pastry station, where specialty teas and coffees are crafted and desserts receive their final flourishes, offering guests an engaging culinary experience around the clock.

A Sanctuary for Wellness and Culture

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan offers guests restorative experiences that allow them to recharge, while remaining immersed in the city’s rhythm. The 25-meter indoor heated pool offers a serene retreat where clear waters meet city views through panoramic windows. Natural light filters through a glass skylight, illuminating the white marble poolside area. The 24-hour fitness center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a multi-functional training zone.

Four private treatment rooms continue the hotel’s tranquil aesthetic, with a beige and light brown palette complemented by curved sofas, marble coffee tables, and fresh greenery. Wellbeing extends outdoors with easy access to riverside jogging trails, cycling paths, and nearby parks. Guests can also take part in sunrise yoga and evening meditation, embracing moments of calm in a vibrant urban setting.

Just moments from cultural landmarks such as the West Bund Art Museum, Tank Shanghai, and the Long Museum, and adjacent to the Qiantan Taikoo Li retail complex, the hotel blends culture, lifestyle, and wellbeing into a seamless experience. Effortlessly connected yet blissfully secluded, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan embodies the modern urban retreat — where tranquility meets sophistication, and every stay becomes a journey of restoration and discovery.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan is located at No. 18 Linyao Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, 200126, China. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the website or call +86 21 5837 8888.