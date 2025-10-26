Hilton Named No. 1 Best Workplace for Women in the U.S. for Seventh Consecutive Year

Hilton has been named the No. 1 Best Workplace for Women in the United States by Fortune and Great Place to Work for the seventh consecutive year, recognizing Hilton’s commitment to building a workplace where women thrive, lead and contribute to the company’s success at every level.

This accolade also marks Hilton’s ninth consecutive appearance on the Best Workplaces for Women list in the U.S. and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture where more than 500,000 team members feel supported, valued and empowered to achieve their full potential. Hilton believes that by investing in its team members’ well-being and career growth, it not only creates a great culture, but also delivers stronger guest experiences that drive business performance.

“This recognition is more than a ranking — it’s a powerful reflection of the incredible women across Hilton who lead with purpose, resilience, and heart,” said Laura Fuentes, Hilton’s chief human resources officer and head of Hilton Supply Management. “The women and allies at Hilton inspire us daily to remain a place where everyone can grow, belong and make a meaningful impact.”

Investing in Women’s Leadership and Growth

Hilton believes every team member has the capacity to lead — and the company has built an industry-leading portfolio of programs to support women at every stage of their careers:

Guild Education: Hilton was the first in the hospitality industry to offer access to tuition-free, barrier-free educational opportunities to all U.S.-based team members through Guild Education. Beginning on day one of employment, Hilton team members can choose from over 60 programs, including high school completion, college prep, professional certificates, associate and bachelor’s degree programs.

Hilton University & LinkedIn Learning: Hilton offers free access to education courses through its Hilton University and LinkedIn Learning platforms, featuring nearly 30,000 courses and job certifications from best-in-class partners in education.

Mentorship & Sponsorship: Through MentorcliQ, a best-in-class global provider of mentoring technology, team members are matched based on development goals, experience, and interests while fostering meaningful connections between mentors and mentees.

Supporting Women Both In and Out of the Workplace

Hilton’s award-winning benefits are designed for team members to thrive personally and professionally:

ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive Caregiving Support: Through Hilton’s partnership with caregiving concierge service Wellthy, team members are matched with care coordinators who handle logistics such as in-home aide placement, senior care, medical billing support, and more — saving Hilton team members more than 25,000 hours of administrative work for families.

Industry-Leading Parental Support: Hilton’s Parents’ Concierge is a personalized service designed to simplify the maternity and parental leave process for team members. It provides an exclusive concierge service that serves as the parents’ single point of contact from pregnancy, through parental leave, and supports their return to work.

Family-Building Benefits: Through Progyny, eligible U.S. team members and dependents receive access to fertility treatments, preconception counseling and emotional support.

Ongoing New Parent Resources: Hilton also provides benefits such as Thriving Parenthood, an e-course developed with Thrive Global and Stanford Medicine, available to team members globally. Additionally, U.S. corporate team members also have access to MilkStork for breast milk shipping during business travel.

With an award-winning culture that prioritizes inclusion, wellness, recognition and growth, alongside industry-leading programs and benefits, Hilton consistently garners accolades for its exceptional workplace. In 2025, Hilton has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in 67 countries, including No. 1 rankings in 18 countries, and is proudly the World’s Best Hospitality Workplace.