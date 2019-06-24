Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi opens to first guests in Indian Ocean

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

The 122 all-villa resort spans across three interconnected islands, including an independent private island for those seeking an exclusive enclave equipped with a dedicated staff and luxury amenities.

A short 30-minute yacht journey away from Malé International Airport, the iconic resort paradise boasts 11 world-class, specialty dining venues, a plethora of activities for guests of all generations, and a personal concierge service giving guests the freedom to create memories that last a lifetime.

“Asia Pacific is enjoying a golden age of travel, and the launch of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is part of the growing momentum of Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio throughout the region,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“This is especially significant as the Maldives becomes an increasingly popular destination for global travellers.

“As the first international hotel brand to have opened in the Maldives over 21 years ago, it is especially fitting that this opening takes place as we celebrate Hilton’s 100th year milestone as a leader in global hospitality.”

Each luxuriously appointed beach, reef and overwater villa opens onto either a white sand beach or an expansive deck, and features a private infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, allowing guests to bask in the island’s natural beauty in the privacy of their villa.

The resort also features two Stella Maris Ocean Villas, accessible only by boat.

These villas feature floor-to-ceiling windows and direct ocean access, providing unmatched views of the sunlit paradise and celestial charm of the night-time Maldivian sky.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests an endless number of remarkable experiences designed for both couples and families alike.

The calming ambience of the Waldorf Astoria Spa invites guests to indulge in a range of invigorating treatments — all from the tranquillity of an overwater or garden villa.

Nearby, soft white sand beaches provide the perfect backdrop for a day spent in the sun, while the 40-meter Mirror Pool is an ideal place to cool down.