Hilton Does the Double in Manchester

Hilton is bringing two incredible new hotels to the heart of Manchester UK – Hampton by Hilton Manchester City Centre and Motto by Hilton Manchester Piccadilly – following the signing of an agreement with owner-partner, Dean Street Developments Limited. The two hotels will bring over 500 new guest rooms to the city, including the debut of lifestyle brand, Motto by Hilton, and Manchester’s second Hampton by Hilton – set to be the largest in Europe - designed for quality driven and value conscious guests.

Nick Smart, vice president, development, UK, Ireland and the Nordics, Hilton, said, “Manchester has firmly established itself as a leading travel hotspot, drawing millions with its dynamic mix of leisure, business, and world-class sport. We’re excited to build on this momentum with our newest Hampton by Hilton and the city’s first Motto by Hilton. These openings not only respond to the growing demand for high-quality accommodation in Manchester – they also reflect Hilton’s bold ambitions for the city. We thank Dean Street Developments for their valued partnership and vision in bringing these exciting developments to the city of Manchester.”

Adi Hodzic, CEO, Dean Street Developments Ltd, said, “We’re proud to be deepening our partnership with Hilton through these two standout projects and we thank Manchester City Council for their continued support. With Europe’s largest Hampton and the city’s first Motto, these two unique hotels will elevate the city’s hospitality offering in one of the UK’s most dynamic destinations. We know that visitors will love what we have planned.”

Manchester welcomes more than four million UK visitors and 1.7 million international tourists every year, with over 11 million annual overnight stays, making it one of the UK’s most popular cities.

Both hotels will benefit from excellent transport links via the city’s major train stations and tram system, providing quick access to Manchester Airport, which sees over 29 million visitors each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests at both Hampton by Hilton Manchester City Centre and Motto by Hilton Manchester Piccadilly can benefit from Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme. Members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences, and enjoy instant rewards and benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts. Hampton by Hilton Manchester City Centre

Located in a prime location in iconic Deansgate, the 22-story hotel will be Europe’s largest Hampton by Hilton, offering 358 rooms, a fitness area, meeting space and a dining zone. Guests will be steps away from Manchester’s bars, restaurants and attractions, including the Manchester Opera House, Palace Theatre, Royal Exchange, Manchester Museum and Science and Industry Museum.

With the hotel next to Deansgate-Castlefield railway station, guests will also have easy access to Manchester Airport. Opening in early 2026, guests can expect all of the signature Hampton favourites, including free hot breakfast and the famous Hampton Waffle, with every stay backed by Hampton’s 100% Guarantee.

Motto by Hilton Manchester Piccadilly

Marking the debut of lifestyle brand, Motto by Hilton, in Manchester, the 21-storey hotel will be located in the lively Piccadilly Basin, moments away from Manchester Piccadilly station. Set to open in 2027, the hotel will offer 154 rooms, a restaurant, bar and fitness space.

Designed to help guests tap into a city’s energy, Motto by Hilton offers experiences connected to the local area, combining the best elements of a lifestyle hotel, including cleverly compact rooms, vibrant social areas, and a lively and unique food and drink venue.