Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah launches summer offers

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has launched a line-up of dining and spa offers valid through the summer months.

Diners at LAO can savour Vietnamese dishes such as spicy beef stew or steamed tapioca ravioli stuffed with scallop.

The four-course menu comprises fresh produce from the hotel’s garden and is inclusive of a glass of grape per person.

The package is valid until the end of August from 18:30-23:00.

Guests are invited to Social by Heinz Beck to enjoy a five-course set menu and receive the sixth course complimentary.

The offer is valid throughout the month of August.

The Serafina Bar at the resort is inviting guests to enjoy a platter of five bruschetta bites such as caprese and speciality fegatini.

The experience is complete with a range of cocktails and mocktails.

The package is redeemable throughout August between 17:00-02:00.

Guests can leverage the temperature-controlled swimming pools and enjoy beach access along with food and beverage credit to use at the hotel’s restaurant and lounge.

This package is available from until the end of August, between 07:00 and 19:00.

The Amra Hammam experience at the Waldorf Astoria Spa features a choice of a Pearl Purifying or Gold Rejuvenating rituals.

The treatments conclude with an Amra signature massage.

The 120-minute package is redeemable until the end of August, between 10:00-21:00.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa offers a couples’ retreat along with a 24-karat gold treatment. Guests can also access the property’s three temperature-controlled swimming pools and the beach.

A three-course menu at the contemporary Italian fine-dining restaurant Social by Heinz Beck is also included.

The offer is valid throughout the months of July and August, from Monday until Saturday.