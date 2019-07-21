Aston Martin partners with Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm for driving experience

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah will offer holidaymakers a once-in-a-lifetime driving opportunity this winter.

Guests at the property will be invited to a one-off weekend of luxury driving on November 2nd-3rd, in partnership with Aston Martin.

The UK-based marquee will offer guests a chance to dive their choice of an Aston Martin Vantage or DB11 V12.

Also on offer at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, the event will give driving fans the chance to get behind the wheel of two of the most iconic models in the automotive industry.

Guests will journey from one hotel to the other in a 90-minute drive.

They will be accompanied by an Aston Martin performance driver who can explain the best ways to get the most out of the vehicle, and what to expect from the car.

The opportunity is part of a global partnership seeing the two brands put on similar events in Edinburgh, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Versailles, across three continents through September, October and November.

