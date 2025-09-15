Waldorf Astoria Chengdu’s Infinite Luck Recognized as Michelin‑Selected Restaurant in the 2026 Guide

Waldorf Astoria Chengdu is delighted to announce that its signature dining destination, Infinite Luck Chinese Restaurant, has been recognized as Michelin-Selected restaurant in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Chengdu. Celebrated for its inspired interpretation of Sichuan cuisine and refined guest experience, Infinite Luck proudly carries forward Waldorf Astoria’s storied culinary legacy on the global stage.

Perched on the 50th floor of the hotel, Infinite Luck Chinese Restaurant takes its name from the auspicious meanings of “Fortune and Prosperity”. Guests are welcomed not only with panoramic views of Chengdu’s Twin Tower skyline but also with an immersive dining experience that intertwines flavor, artistry, and cultural storytelling. Its recognition in the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu stands as a testament to the restaurant’s continuous pursuit of excellence in cuisine, ingredients, and service.

At the helm is Executive Chef Tony Yang, a Chengdu native with over three decades of devotion to Sichuan gastronomy. A true master of the region’s 24 traditional flavors, Chef Yang’s career spans historic kitchens such as Rongle Garden and Jinjiang Hotel, culminating in his leadership at Waldorf Astoria Chengdu.

Together with his team, he has journeyed across Sichuan’s mountains, rivers, and farmlands in search of the region’s most distinctive treasures—Jianmen chicken, Liangshan pork, Ya’an Ya fish, and Pujiang duck—transforming them into signature dishes like Camphor Tea-Smoked Gourd “Pu River” Duck, Guaiwei Crispy Wagyu Beef Short Ribs, and Yaan Fish Soup and Handmade Fish Balls with Sichuan Herb served with Deep Fried Fish Chao Shou.

Beyond its culinary innovation, Infinite Luck elevates the guest experience through tableside chef presentations, artisan tea and wine pairings, and storytelling that shares the cultural heritage behind each dish. Each seating becomes a harmonious encounter of taste, tradition, and artistry.

Since its inception, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has been synonymous with culinary excellence. From the iconic Red Velvet Cake and Eggs Benedict to the classic Waldorf Salad, the brand has created timeless dishes beloved worldwide. Today, as the legendary Waldorf Astoria culinary philosophy meets Sichuan’s thousand-year gastronomic culture, it sparks a renewed journey of taste and artistry. With its rich gastronomic heritage, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts continues to earn global recognition from MICHELIN: Waldorf Astoria Beijing’s Zijin Mansion and Waldorf Astoria Ximen’s HOKKLO have each been awarded one MICHELIN Star, Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam’s Spectrum holds Two MICHELIN Stars, and La Pergola at Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, proudly bears the distinction of Three MICHELIN Stars. Now, with the accolade awarded to Waldorf Astoria Chengdu’s Infinite Luck Chinese Restaurant, this illustrious legacy shines even brighter in China’s Southwest.