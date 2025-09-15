Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique Celebrates its Recent Opening

Hilton welcomed government officials and project partners to Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in elegant, sustainable hospitality in the Guanacaste region. Set atop the dramatic cliffs of Punta Cacique with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, the ceremony marked a major milestone in Hilton’s global luxury expansion—particularly across Latin America.

Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton, said, “At Hilton, we have an incredible portfolio of luxury hotels designed to serve the most discerning travelers for any stay occasion. Today, we’re proud to celebrate the opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, a stunning resort that embodies Waldorf Astoria’s commitment to sincerely elegant service and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, while embracing Costa Rica’s vibrant culture and rich biodiversity.”





Steve Case, chairman and CEO of Revolution, said, “Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique sets the tone for what the Punta Cacique community is all about: timeless luxury and impeccable service, deeply connected to the natural beauty and unique culture of Costa Rica. Together, we’re creating a destination that will welcome and inspire travelers for generations to come.”

Phillipe Garnier, president and CEO, Garnier & Garnier, said, “The opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique marks a landmark achievement for Garnier & Garnier. This project is more than a development; it’s a legacy defined by vision, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to Costa Rica. Showcasing the brilliance of local talent and Guanacaste’s potential as a hub for investment, employment, and sustainability, every detail reflects the highest standards of technical precision, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship. We are proud to affix the Garnier seal to a project that embodies our mission: to lead, transform, and build with purpose.”

Eduardo Gruener, principal, Cacique Investors, said, “As owners, we transformed strategy into reality by aligning Waldorf Astoria as the operator, structuring the capital stack, and maintaining disciplined execution. Looking ahead, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica is poised to deliver exceptional guest experiences that reflect a true sense of place, while standing on a platform designed for long-term resilience and success.”

Mauricio Gruener, principal, Cacique Investors, said, “At the ownership level, we led the capital formation and committed the equity required to bring the Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica to fruition. We take great pride in this achievement and in witnessing the hotel uphold the Waldorf Astoria standard of impeccable service, refined design, and attention to detail, while at the same time fostering skilled employment and reinforcing the strength of Costa Rica’s hospitality sector.”

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is situated along the tranquil shores of Playa Penca on Punta Cacique. The 188-room resort provides a refined haven with stunning views of Costa Rica’s Northern Pacific Coast. Guests can indulge in six regionally-inspired dining experiences, world-class amenities including a multi-level pool, dedicated kids and teens clubs, a 17,000 square foot state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of versatile meeting space. The exquisite resort artfully merges sincerely elegant service with curated local programming, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the essence of Costa Rica and embrace the allure of the “Pura Vida” lifestyle. Perched above the Pacific Ocean in one of Central America’s most breathtaking coastal landscapes, Waldorf Astoria Residences Costa Rica, Punta Cacique offers a limited collection of fully furnished four- and five-bedroom Estate Homes. Designed in harmony with the land by a world-class team, each home is delivered turnkey with curated interiors, personalized concierge services, and privileged access to the full suite of resort amenities.

The resort is part of Punta Cacique, a new luxury community from Revolution Places, which will serve as a basecamp for discovering the true nature and culture of Costa Rica. Managed by Hilton, the resort is owned by Revolution, Cacique Investors LLC, and Garnier & Garnier, the project’s Costa Rican developer. GFG Securities LLC raised the equity and debt financing for the project.