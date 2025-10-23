Waldorf Astoria Arrives in Finland: A New Chapter in Iconic Luxury

Waldorf Astoria makes its Nordic debut, unveiling a new era of luxury in the heart of Helsinki. Owned by M&L Group and operated by Hilton under the Waldorf Astoria brand, the landmark property spans four beautifully preserved historic buildings, designed by Finnish architects Evert Lagerspetz and Armas Siitonen. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki features 116 elegantly appointed rooms, including 32 suites, inviting guests to experience timeless elegance, Nordic sophistication, and the kind of personalised service that has defined the brand for over a century.

Each of the rooms at Waldorf Astoria Helsinki embody a refined fusion of Nordic minimalism and modern sensibility. Handcrafted furnishings and earthy hues create a calming, tactile ambiance -an elevated nod to Helsinki’s design heritage that feels both contemporary and deeply inviting. The 32 suites offer a tranquil escape, with select rooms featuring in-room saunas, steam rooms, and private terraces with jacuzzis. Attic-style duplex suites showcase original wooden beams preserved by the Finnish Heritage Agency and deliver a distinctive private spa experience inspired by Helsinki’s architectural heritage.

Nestled in one of Helsinki’s most historic neighbourhoods, Waldorf Astoria Helsinki is just steps from landmarks like Helsinki Cathedral and the Market Square. Its quiet streets and proximity to the waterfront offer the perfect balance of charm and convenience.

Signature Experiences

Culinary Excellence: Introducing the Peacock Bar, a nod to the legendary Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria New York, the birthplace of the brand. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki’s Peacock Bar will transition from a chic lunch spot to an evening destination for signature cocktails and light bites. The property will also welcome a new restaurant in early 2026.

Nordic Wellness Spa: The Waldorf Astoria Spa offers a peaceful oasis under a glass-roof atrium, perfect for relaxing around the soothing fountain in the spa lounge. The spa is complete with traditional rituals including the cold plunge and Finnish sauna experience, a steam room, four treatment rooms and jacuzzi pools. Guests also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness centre and studio.

Personal Concierge: A signature of Waldorf Astoria hotels around the world, all guests will have their own dedicated Personal Concierge, taking care of every need to make their stay unforgettable.

Guests can host memorable gatherings in beautifully appointed meeting rooms, including a ballroom with stylish parquet flooring and full-length antique mirrors creating a light and airy space.

Simon Vincent, president, EMEA, Hilton said: “Waldorf Astoria hotels are located in some of the world’s most iconic destinations - from Rome and Cairo to Amsterdam and New York – and now, with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Helsinki, we’re proud to introduce Hilton’s first luxury property in the Nordics. This landmark hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region, blending Waldorf Astoria’s signature sophistication with the distinctive spirit of Finnish culture. Helsinki is experiencing a remarkable rise in global interest, with international overnight stays up 17% in 2024 and more than 2.2 million visitors drawn to the city last year and we look forward to welcoming many of them to Waldorf Astoria Helsinki.”

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands said: “Waldorf Astoria Helsinki is more than a hotel - it’s a celebration of timeless elegance and refined luxury in the heart of Finland’s capital. This opening marks an exciting new chapter in the continued global success of our iconic brand. Renowned for personalised service and unforgettable guest experiences, every element of this property reflects our legacy of sophistication offering guests a gateway to Helsinki’s rich heritage and vibrant culture.”

Jocelyn Kum, executive director, M&L Group (owners) said: “For more than a decade, our partnership with Hilton has been built on shared values and a consistent commitment to excellence. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki is a proud milestone in that relationship, and we’re delighted to introduce this iconic luxury brand to the city while contributing to Helsinki’s growing appeal for discerning global travellers.”

Spanning five continents, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is Hilton’s luxury brand of iconic hotels in the most sought-out destinations around the world. Waldorf Astoria Helsinki joins the brand’s global portfolio of 36 hotels, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and Waldorf Astoria New York. Looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond, Waldorf Astoria will see the highly anticipated and first market entry in gateway cities from London, Sydney, Hanoi, Jakarta, Tanger, Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur.

Waldorf Astoria Helsinki is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 25 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.