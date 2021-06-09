Voting opens for World MICE Awards 2021

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in MICE tourism – has opened voting for its 2021 programme.

Industry professionals, as well as media and consumers, are invited to vote for their favourite organisations.

The programme recognises the full spectrum of the global MICE industry, and nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands.

Categories include Best MICE Hotel, Best MICE Destination, Best MICE Organiser and Best MICE Airline.

The nominee with the most votes in each category will be named as the 2021 World MICE Awards winner.

Voting runs until September 14th and votes can be cast via the World MICE Awards website.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

The winners will be unveiled at the World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony 2021, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates o November 1st.

Rina van Staden, director, World MICE Awards, said: “I am delighted to see voting open for World MICE Awards 2021.

“We have been overwhelmed by the exceptional quality of entrants, which is an encouraging indicator that the MICE industry is rebounding strongly from the challenges of the past year.”

The annual World MICE Awards programme aims to foster growth, innovations and best practice on a global scale.

World MICE Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 28th anniversary.

