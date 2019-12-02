Viva Tiara to relaunch in Europe in March

River cruise specialist, Viva Cruises, is re-launching its flagship vessel Viva Tiara in March.

The ship, currently under a comprehensive renovation, will become the very first ship owned by the young European river tour operator.

Formally operating for Viva Cruises under the name Ms Swiss Tiara, the ship will be thoroughly refurbished by the end of the current winter season.

The renewed Viva Tiara will feature 76 light-flooded outside cabins - most of them with French balconies - which can accommodate 153 passengers; all of the cabins will be completely redesigned with a fresh new look, using light a coat of paint.

Public areas such as the restaurant, bar and wellness area will be also given a makeover.

“We are really looking forward to the launch of Viva Tiara in March - the first of many ships sailing under the Viva flag.

“We have invested heavily on its refurbishment and we are confident that its fresh new design will be enjoyed by the wide variety of guests we welcome on board,” said Andrea Kruse, chief operating officer of Viva Cruises.

The river tour operator, which belongs to the renowned Swiss shipping company Scylla AG, first started its European river cruises in the 2018/2019 winter season.