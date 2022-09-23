Visit Britain’s response to the Chancellor’s financial statement

The Government will introduce a modern, digital, VAT-free shopping scheme with the aim of providing a boost to the high street and creating jobs in the retail and tourism sectors. The delivery will include modernising the scheme that currently operates in Northern Ireland and introducing a new digital scheme in Great Britain – a consultation will gather views on the approach and design of the scheme, to be delivered as soon as possible.

The new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors to Great Britain will enable them to obtain a VAT refund on goods bought in the high street, airports and other departure points and exported from the UK in their personal baggage.

VB CEO Patricia said:

“We welcome the Chancellor’s statement today on the return of tax-free shopping for visitors. Shopping is a hugely important driver for inbound tourism, particularly for our high spending markets. Visitors who come to the UK for its retail offer also benefit the wider economy, spending on accommodation, attractions and restaurant businesses during their stay.

“Today’s announcement offers a significant incentive for visitors to choose Britain, positioning us as the world’s premium shopping destination over competitor destinations, driving inward investment and delivering growth for the visitor economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT