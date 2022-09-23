Shangri-La Group Announces CEO Lim Beng Chee’s Retirement

Shangri-La Group announced today the retirement of Group CEO Lim Beng Chee after almost 6 years of leadership and accomplishment. He will step down from the Group CEO position on 31 December 2022, and remains a member of the Board of Directors of Shangri-La Group as well as at China World Trade Center.

We are deeply grateful for Beng Chee’s vision, ambition and contribution to Shangri-La throughout his six years of tenure. Under his tremendous leadership, Beng Chee has helped establish a robust and resilient organization to drive the transformation and growth of Shangri-La.

We are now actively identifying the new Group CEO and hope to make the announcements in due course. Meanwhile, Shangri-La Group Chairman Hui Kuok will work with our executive team to drive key decisions and ensure business continuity. A robust management structure is also in place to oversee the operations and facilitate a smooth transition.

We remain committed to deliver the best hospitality experience to our customers. We thank our colleagues, business partners and shareholders for their unending support and trust.